The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf™ brings the Café Experience Home: Unveils New Single-Serve Coffee Capsules

SINGAPORE, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf™, a global specialty coffee & tea house, today announced the launch of its range of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf™ coffee capsules that are compatible with Nespresso® Original[1] machines, giving coffee lovers around the world a new way to enjoy the signature café taste and quality of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf™ coffee they love – all from the comfort of their homes.

A perfect blend of convenience and flavor, the capsules are crafted with The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf™'s specialty coffee beans and are available in a variety of roasts and flavors, including Colombia, Bali Blue Moon, Costa Rica, Ethiopia, and their signature espresso, the World Blend '63.

"At The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, we've been passionate about bringing exceptional coffee experiences to everyone since 1963," said John in de Braekt, CEO, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. "That's why we're excited to launch our new coffee capsules. This curated selection lets coffee lovers go on a global flavor journey to discover the world one cup at a time – all from the comfort of their own homes."

The launch of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf™ capsules compatible with Nespresso® Original machines marks an exciting milestone for The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, rounding out its current single serve offerings which includes K-Cup® capsules as well as CBTL Coffee capsules specially designed for the Caffitaly CBTL Single Serve Brewing System.

At-home coffee consumption is on the rise, as many find comfort and joy in the ritual of making and enjoying a cup of coffee at home, said Anshul Laroia, Chief CPG Growth Officer, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf.

"As coffee lovers around the world seek to replicate their favourite cafe experiences at home, the single serve capsules offer a great way to brew their preferred coffees without sacrificing taste. With this range of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf™ capsules compatible with the Nespresso® Original line machines, we are offering some of our iconic blends alongside a curated selection of single origin coffees that should appeal to both our loyal customers as well as the broader coffee drinking market."

[1] Nespresso® is a registered trademark owned by Société Des Produits Nestlé S.A. and is not affiliated with Super Magnificent Coffee Company Ireland Limited doing business as The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® or these products.

Your Favorite Brew, At Home

The new range of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf™ capsules compatible with Nespresso® Original machines will include:

World Blend '63 – Espresso Roast : Crafted with beans from five different coffee origins, each roasted individually to its own optimal profile, our Espresso Roast Blend, rich with caramel notes, is the perfect choice in the mornings to ease into the day.

: Crafted with beans from five different coffee origins, each roasted individually to its own optimal profile, our Espresso Roast Blend, rich with caramel notes, is the perfect choice in the mornings to ease into the day. Colombia : Carefully cultivated and expertly crafted, this single-origin medium roast coffee rewards your senses with the rich aroma of chestnuts and a rich, creamy, balanced finish.

: Carefully cultivated and expertly crafted, this single-origin medium roast coffee rewards your senses with the rich aroma of chestnuts and a rich, creamy, balanced finish. Costa Rica : Crafted with beans from small, second and third generation family farms in Costa Rica , this single origin medium roast coffee invigorates with fruity notes and a smooth finish.

: Crafted with beans from small, second and third generation family farms in , this single origin medium roast coffee invigorates with fruity notes and a smooth finish. Bali Blue Moon : Gently nurtured in the lush Balinese highlands, our single origin dark roast Bali Blue Moon delights with the aroma of toffee and indulgent notes of cherry and chocolate.

: Gently nurtured in the lush Balinese highlands, our single origin dark roast Bali Blue Moon delights with the aroma of toffee and indulgent notes of cherry and chocolate. Ethiopia : This single origin coffee from the Ethiopian highlands is gently roasted in small batches to thoughtfully draw out the bean's delicate floral, fruity aroma.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf™ capsules compatible with Nespresso® Original machines are available now at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf cafés in Singapore and Malaysia. It will be available in cafes in the United States, the Middle East & Southeast Asia later this year.

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®

Founded in Southern California in 1963, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® is a modern, global specialty coffee and tea house that inspires new experiences through our flavors from around the world. We source the finest coffees and teas from local communities and then handcraft every beverage to bring out the freshest flavors. As the creator of The Original Ice Blended®, we continue to innovate to enable people everywhere to enjoy the classics as well as new flavors both in our cafés and at home. Headquartered in Asia and a business of The Jollibee Group of Companies, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® passionately operates in more than 1,100 locations, across over 20 countries. For more information, visit https://corporate.thecoffeebeanandtealeaf.com.

