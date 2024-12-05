The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf™ Partners with Ekaagra Ostalaritza to Brew Bold Expansion Across India

SINGAPORE, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf™, a global specialty coffee and tea house, has taken a significant step forward in its global expansion plans with the signing of a Master Franchise Agreement for India.

This strategic partnership grants Ekaagra Ostalaritza Pvt Ltd exclusive rights to develop and expand The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf brand across India, with an ambitious plan to launch 250 cafés over the next five years. This strategic move underscores the brand's commitment to establishing a strong presence in one of the fastest-growing coffee and tea markets in the world.

Unlocking India's Growth Potential

India, a country renowned for its tea culture and an emerging coffee powerhouse, presents immense opportunities for premium and experiential café concepts. With a rapidly evolving café culture and increasing demand for premium coffee and tea experiences, the market is primed for growth. Building on its initial entry into India in 2008 and a network of existing cafés, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is set to expand its footprint significantly. Through its partnership with Ekaagra Ostalaritza, the brand aims to introduce its globally celebrated hand-crafted coffee and tea experiences to new communities across India, solidifying its position as a key player in the country's growing specialty beverage market.

"We are delighted to partner with Ekaagra Ostalaritza to accelerate our growth in India," said Mr. Yousif Abdulghani, Chief Development Officer, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. "India's dynamic coffee and tea market offers incredible potential, and Ekaagra Ostalaritza's deep expertise and local insights make them the ideal partner. Together, we are poised to position The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf as a key player in India's thriving specialty beverage market."

A Visionary Partnership with Ekaagra Ostalaritza

Ekaagra Ostalaritza Pvt Ltd, backed by an avid investor in Retail and F&B sectors, Mr Prannay Sureka, and led by a team of seasoned veterans from India's F&B industry, brings a wealth of experience and a nuanced understanding of the local market. By combining their strategic insights with The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's global brand strength, Ekaagra Ostalaritza is committed to building a scalable business model that remains true to the brand's heritage of quality, innovation, and spirit of discovery.

"We are excited to be entrusted with driving The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's expansion in India. With our deep understanding of the Indian market and The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's superior product portfolio and global brand values, we aim to redefine café culture in India," said Mr. Prashant Kumar, Founding team member and Chief Strategy Officer, Ekaagra Ostalaritza. "This partnership is a testament to our shared vision of creating a unique and premium coffee and tea experience tailored for Indian consumers," said Mr. Vikram Nagpal, Founding team member and Chief Business Officer at Ekaagra Ostalaritza.

A Legacy of Excellence, A Future of Growth

This milestone aligns with The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's ongoing commitment to expanding its global footprint. This May, the 61-year-old brand announced its entry into the Maldives, further solidifying its position as a leading player in the international coffee and tea market.

Brewing Opportunities

Currently serving its meticulously hand-crafted coffee, tea and espresso beverages at more than 1,200 locations across more than 20 markets globally, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf has been committed to serving the best handcrafted beverages – from seed to cup since 1963. The global specialty coffee and tea house takes pride in roasting and selecting from the top 1% Arabica beans from the world's best coffee regions and crafting teas with only the top two leaves and a bud.

As The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf expands its reach in India, the brand continues to seek qualified franchise partners globally. The company aims to significantly bolster its franchise development pipeline through strategic partnerships with successful, multi-unit franchisees. The significant global interest in franchising with CBTL has resulted in numerous new locations currently in various stages of development across the US, South America, the Middle East, and Asia.

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®

Founded in Southern California in 1963, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® is a modern, global specialty coffee and tea house that inspires new experiences through our flavors from around the world. We source the finest coffees and teas from local communities and then handcraft every beverage to bring out the freshest flavors. As the creator of The Original Ice Blended®, we continue to innovate to enable people everywhere to enjoy the classics as well as new flavors both in our cafés and at home. Headquartered in Asia and a business of the Jollibee Group of Companies, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf passionately operates in more than 1,200 locations, across over 20 countries. For more information, visit https://corporate.thecoffeebeanandtealeaf.com.

