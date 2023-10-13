The company Dynasty Global AG from Zug, Switzerland, will participate in events in Asia with a focus on expanding to the region

The company's CEO, Eduardo Carvalho, will be present at events in Dubai and Hong Kong with the aim of acquiring assets, expanding the distribution network and bringing in strategic investors.

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The first global crypto asset issuer to operate in the payment token market with reference to the real estate market, the company Dynasty Global AG from Zug, Switzerland, continues on track with its expansion plan for the Asian market. To this end, the company will be present at two major global events in the sector, the Future Blockchain Summit Dubai, which takes place between October 15th and 18th in the United Arab Emirates, and the Hong Kong Fintech Week, between October 30th and November 5th - when the corporation will have a stand and will be responsible for representing the consolidated Swiss cryptocurrency market.

According to Eduardo Carvalho, CEO and co-founder of Dynasty, the participation in the events aims, in addition to distributing D¥Ns - the name of the brand's digital asset - to networking with the aim of increasing proximity to possible investors and strategic partners for the brand. "For the coming months, we intend to expand into the Asian market due to the high level of innovation in the region, combined with the movement towards mass adoption of cryptocurrencies. Given this context, one of our business plans is to boost the company's visibility through frequent participation in meetings with major leaders and stakeholders in the segment," he explains.

In practice, Dynasty's planning is already bearing fruit, as the possibility of participating in Asian events emerged after the good reception of the corporation's business model at the CV Summit 2023, the largest meeting of the blockchain ecosystem in the Crypto Valley, Switzerland, held in September. Founded in 2018, Dynasty is precisely based in the European country, which is globally recognized as the birthplace of this technology due to its strong jurisdiction and local regulatory security.

In order to succeed in its growth plan, Dynasty Global AG invests in its unique and market-first concept of uniting the power of real estate and cryptocurrencies through its payment token. In other words, the company uses real estate market assets as a value reference. With this, the company makes D¥N act more stable compared to other cryptoassets on the market, especially in periods of instability, as the company has the income from property rentals to use in a discretionary way to repurchase D¥Ns in the market.

Thus, the currency acts with two mechanisms of its own, one for scarcity and the other for protection against crisis, since the resources raised by the enterprise are used to purchase new assets. With 21 million tokens issued, D¥N is currently listed globally via Probit, P2PB2P and Exmarkets.

Dynasty Global AG is the first cryptoasset company in the world to use the real estate market as a reference for issuing payment tokens. Through D¥N, the issuer manages to simplify financial transactions at a global level and provide a decentralized experience, in addition to greater stability, since it has a reference value of a real asset. With a strong presence in the European, Asian and Brazilian markets, the company is based in Crypto Valley, Switzerland, known as the "Silicon Valley" of cryptocurrencies. With 21 million tokens issued, D¥N is listed on several global exchanges and in Brazil it is available at FlowBTC.

