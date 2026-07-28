The costly winter pet mistakes Australians are making

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As cost-of-living pressures bite, Petstock is warning pet parents not to overlook subtle winter health changes, which can lead to vet bills of up to $15,600 if left untreated.

Australians spend more than $1.9 billion on veterinary care annually, yet around 1 in 6 pet parents are delaying check-ups, vaccinations or medications due to financial pressure.

Dog snuggled up with Buddy toy next to fireplace in winter

Winter routines, shorter walks, more time indoors, lower activity, make it harder to spot early illness. Mild symptoms can progress into infections, inflammation or mobility issues requiring costly treatment.

Petstock Head Vet Dr Gloria Ebeyer says the most overlooked conditions include skin issues, ear infections, gastrointestinal illness and joint disease, all of which can worsen as activity drops in colder months.

"Owners are cutting vet visits to save money, but delaying is usually what makes it expensive," Dr Gloria says. "A $150 check-up for an ear infection could turn into a $2,000 problem in six weeks, for example, if it's left untreated. Often the cheapest time to see a vet is always the first time you notice something's off."

Dr Gloria's quick winter health concerns and symptoms:

Joint pain and arthritis: stiffness, limping, reluctance to move

Ear infections: head shaking, scratching, unusual odours

Skin irritation and allergies: excessive scratching or licking

Gastrointestinal illness: vomiting, diarrhoea, reduced appetite

Behaviour changes: withdrawal, anxiety, lethargy

About Petstock

Petstock is an Australian, family-owned and operated business, founded in 2002, eleven years after the Young family took ownership of Ballarat Produce in 1991. Brothers David and Shane built the business on family values and a passion for pets, the foundation of everything Petstock stands for today.

Recognised by Canstar Blue as Australia's most satisfying pet store in 2025, Petstock is the home of health and happiness for every pet. With more than 250 stores across Australia and New Zealand, Petstock offers quality products, trusted value and personalised care across veterinary services, grooming, puppy school, dog daycare and pet adoption. Pet parents can shop in-store, online or via the Petstock app on iOS and Android, and enjoy earning Pet Cash and Everyday Rewards points through the Petstock Rewards loyalty program.

Through the Petstock Foundation, 100% of funds raised support its partners helping advance the bond between pets and people across Australia and New Zealand.

SOURCE Petstock