The Countdown Is On: Aussie Millions Returns to Crown with CrownBet and Pepperstone Trading

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown to one of the world's most iconic poker tournaments is officially underway, with the 2026 Aussie Millions Poker Championship returning to Crown Melbourne this month – now presented by CrownBet and backed by Pepperstone Trading as a major partner.

Running from 24 April, Aussie Millions makes its highly anticipated comeback after a six‑year break, reclaiming its place on the international poker calendar and drawing a powerhouse field of Australia's finest players alongside global poker stars.

Pepperstone Trading as Major Partner of the Aussie Millions Presented by CrownBet

This year's tournament will be officially titled the Aussie Millions Poker Championship Presented by CrownBet, marking the first time CrownBet has partnered with the prestigious event. The partnership coincides with CrownBet's recent return to the Australian market following the relaunch of the brand earlier this year. As Presenting Partner, CrownBet will deliver strong branding throughout the tournament.

Adding further weight to the event, Pepperstone has joined Aussie Millions as Official Trading Partner, reflecting its focus on performance‑driven principles and its continued alignment with mind-sports and elite competition. The partnership will see Pepperstone featured through on‑site branding and global live‑streaming exposure, connecting the brand with poker fans around the world as the action unfolds.

Amy Zavros, CEO of Betfair Pty Limited said: "CrownBet making its return shares similarities with the return of the Aussie Millions Poker Tournament. Two well-known brands in their respective categories; both operating under the Crown brand. CrownBet is excited to support the return of Aussie Millions."

Jodi Cutler, Global Head of Sponsorships at Pepperstone, noted: "As a global leader in financial trading, we are aligning with a world-class tournament defined by strategy, discipline and high-level analysis. Pepperstone is proud to support an international event that values the shared importance of discipline, patience, and calculated decision-making."

With two major partners on board and anticipation building fast, the 2026 Aussie Millions Poker Championship is shaping up as a landmark return – bigger, bolder, and ready to once again take centre stage at Crown Melbourne.

Pepperstone Trading Backs the Action as Major Partner of the Aussie Millions Presented by CrownBet

Pepperstone has joined the Aussie Millions Poker Championship Presented by CrownBet as Official Trading Partner.

The partnership reinforces Pepperstone's performance-driven principles and its continued alignment with mind-sports and elite competition." Pepperstone will be featured through prominent on-site branding and global live‑streaming coverage that connects Pepperstone with poker fans around the world.

Jodi Cutler, Global Head of Sponsorships at Pepperstone, noted: "As a global leader in financial trading, we are aligning with a world-class tournament defined by high-level analysis and strategy. Pepperstone is proud to support an international event that values the shared importance of discipline, patience, and calculated decision-making.

Boiler Plates: Pepperstone

Founded in 2010, Pepperstone delivers award-winning platforms, ultra-low spreads, and trader-first solutions to over 830,000 clients across 150 countries. It's globally regulated, and holds retail client funds in segregated Tier 1 bank accounts. The platform aims to deliver a great-value service – with clients at the heart of every decision they make.

SOURCE Pepperstone Group Limited