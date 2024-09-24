The countdown to the finals of "Let's Listen to the Band"! Go to 17sing to vote for the championship!

TAIPEI, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The hit music variety show "Let's Listen to the Band" jointly created by 17sing and EBC has come to the final. Since its launch on 7/7, the band's stunning original songs, ingenious arrangements of songs, and cruel competition rules have made this show highly popular and become a trend for music fans every week. The program also produced many hit songs, which caused heated discussions on the Internet.

The show went on to the finals, only the top bands are left. They are: hue, GOODICK, DESTROYERS, I Mean Us, O.S.D, Traveller, Hoganband. And at the Hsinchu County Gymnasium on September 29, "Let's Listen to the Band" will come to the final stage. The top 7 bands will compete for the title of the best band in the presence of 4,000 fans, and win the 1 million cash prize.

This final music festival invited the internationally Japanese mixed band - ALI (ALIEN LIBERTY INTERNATIONAL). ALI is the singer of the super popular anime "Jujutsu Kaisen" which is about to be completed. His representative songs include: "Jujutsu Kaisen" ending theme "LOST IN PARADISE", "BEASTARS" opening theme "Wild Side", etc. This popular international band will surely bring the most exciting experience to the fans!

At the music festival on 9/29, 17sing will witness the birth of the champion with everyone. 17sing will set up a booth on site, with check-in points full of the band's trendy style, as well as music games waiting for you to visit. If you participate in the game, you will have the opportunity to obtain exclusive and limited gifts from 17sing and the show, please don't miss it!

The 4,000 audiences in the music festival will also have the right to vote, casting a sacred vote for the final battle of the bands. The voting platform is exclusively provided by the 17sing app. Audiences only need to open the 17sing app and vote for the top bands you support and clear the way for them to win the championship!

As one of the biggest partners, 17sing also open exclusive online voting for the final list on September 23. After rounds of selection, the most promising bands are ready to go. Who will win the championship? This final rank will be a key factor in determining the outcome. At the same time, in order to give back to the support of the music fans, all users who participate in voting during this period will have the opportunity to win a limited-edition gift package , which are definitely worth collecting. Hurry up move your fingers to support the champion band in your mind!

Although those bands that have been unfortunately eliminated have no chance to join the championship competition, they still have the opportunity for the exclusive popularity voting rank of 17sing APP. Fans can vote for your favorite band every day. When the voting ends, the band with the most votes will be awarded the honor of the most popular band and receive a Japanese car! This popularity rank has nothing to do with winning or losing, or luck, but only with your daily votes. Fans' support and recognition of the band will not only make the band popular and famous, but also provide rich gifts in return. Download the 17sing app now and vote for your favorite band every day!

17sing APP, a karaoke social app used by music fans. 17sing has the most complete and popular music library, and the exclusive AI five-dimensional score will make you sing better! There are many young people with good singing skills gathered in the singing room. They are waiting to party with you all night long ! There are also many interesting music games in 17sing: Sing to the End to test your music knowledge, Music PK Ranking Competition, Rush to Sing mode to test your hand speed, etc., allowing you to have fun and enjoy yourself. Just go to 17sing for karaoke on your phone!

SOURCE 17Sing APP