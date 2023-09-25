The demand for convenience: 94% of Indonesian consumers want a single hub to manage all subscriptions

73% would sign up for more subscriptions if they were consolidated in one place

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The boom in the subscriptions economy has sparked a growing desire in Indonesia for a more convenient, flexible way to manage their services. 94% of Indonesian subscribers are now demanding a unified platform to administer all of their subscriptions. If this central hub was available, 73% say they would sign up for even more subscriptions, and 89% would spend more time using their subscriptions.

That's according to new research from Bango, based on a survey of over 6,000+ consumers currently paying for subscription services across India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Subscription overload

The data also reveals that many Indonesian consumers are struggling to manage their current subscriptions. 93% of Indonesian consumers have more than two subscriptions and 20% have more than six. These include services ranging from video streaming to food delivery, music, and sports. 66% of subscribers even believe there are now "too many" subscription services available.

This overload of subscriptions comes with its own problems; over half of survey respondents (54%) say they keep paying for subscriptions they forgot were still active, and one-fifth (22%) report that they currently pay for a subscription service they don't use. The issue of automatic subscription renewals is also frustrating for many, with 68% wishing they could easily opt out of auto-renewals. 56% said they struggle to remember the billing dates for all their different subscriptions.

With consumers struggling to juggle the costs and management of multiple subscriptions, there is a need for solutions that provide more affordability, transparency and flexibility.

One hub, seamlessly delivered

Bango's data reveals that 94% of consumers want all of their subscriptions to be streamlined through a 'Super Bundling' content hub. Super Bundling offers consumers a simplified way to manage multiple subscription services in one place. By centralizing subscriptions like music, video, news and more under one platform, Super Bundling eliminates the consumer headache of tracking different billing cycles, payments, and logins.

The demand for Super Bundling in Indonesia is clear. 96% would be more loyal to a brand offering this service, and 89% would spend more time using their subscriptions if it was available.

As Anil Malhotra, Co-founder at Bango explains, "Managing multiple subscriptions is a headache for users. They don't want less choice – just less admin. We should focus on building all-in-one solutions that can offer consumers flexibility on billing, a wider variety of choices, and a great user experience. That's what they really want."

A new frontier of bundling, led by telcos

When it comes to building this solution, the survey reveals that local mobile network operators may be the key to unlocking Super Bundling. In Indonesia, most consumers already have subscription services included in their phone plan, making telcos the most trusted provider for a centralized content hub.

The data shows Indonesian consumers are ready to switch providers to get Super Bundling - 61% of respondents said they would leave their current TV/broadband/mobile provider if Super Bundling becomes available elsewhere. It's also a win-win for content providers - 90% would subscribe to international content like Netflix and Disney+ if provided easy access through their mobile operator. By getting ahead of the competition with Super Bundling, telcos can gain significant advantage.

Companies like Bango specialize in the technology behind Super Bundling, ensuring a streamlined experience for consumers, content providers, and telcos alike.

"Bango's technology can be considered a 'Digital Vending Machine' for subscriptions. It's stocked with every subscription you can think of. Telcos, banks, and any other large business can tap into it, and load it with the subscriptions their customers want. Then they can offer the best deals and discounts as part of a regular monthly bill," says Malhotra.

To view Bango's research data or to find out more about the Bango Digital Vending Machine, read the full study.

SOURCE bango