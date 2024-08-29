The Distribution Network in Tai'erzhuang Ancient Town, Zaozhuang, Shandong, Has Achieved Visual Operation and Maintenance

ZAOZHUANG, China, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 29, the operation of the distribution network in Tai'erzhuang Ancient Town, Zaozhuang, Shandong, achieved visual control after a year of operation, especially enduring the test of continuous high temperatures and humidity this summer. This is the first visualized distribution network pilot project completed by the State Grid Zaozhuang Power Supply Company, transitioning from manual inspection to a remote intelligent inspection model.

"No need to go to the site, no need for inspection or checking files," said Zhang Jianhua, Director of the Operation and Maintenance Department of Zaozhuang Power Supply Company. In the traditional inspection model, it required two people and a car, with the fastest inspection results taking 10 minutes. Now, with just a click on the screen, various information can be controlled, fundamentally improving the efficiency of distribution network operation.

Tai'erzhuang Ancient Town is the first reconstructed ancient town in China and the first distribution network in Zaozhuang designed by Electric Power Design Institute of Tianjin University. Currently, the city has six 10 kilovolt power supply lines, 20 distribution rooms, 53 distribution transformers, 165 branch boxes, 25 ring main units, and 1,200 commercial shops, with a power load of about 18,000 kilowatts. They upgraded the distribution rooms in the ancient town to make all equipment "visible," enabling real-time monitoring of environmental data, such as water immersion, temperature, and humidity, and online early warnings. They also monitor voltage and current information of various incoming and outgoing lines in the cable branch boxes in real-time. Meanwhile, considering the actual situation of the ancient town being packed with tourists during holidays, they optimized algorithms based on the intelligent path topology of "line-transformer-branch-meter box-user," identifying fault points within three minutes and providing the optimal power supply route in real time.

