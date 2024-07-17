The documentary "Better China Better Life" now is online

BEIJING, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- China Review Studio released a series of short videos named "Better China Better Life". The documentary "Better China Better Life" tells some vivid stories of China in the new era, and analyzes China's new development concepts of "innovation, coordination, green, opening up and sharing".

The documentary adopts a fast-paced and network-like narrative method, and each episode tells a small story of different regions and fields with different characteristics, paying great attention to the audience habits of the current mobile new media platform.

The documentary describes great achievements of China's high-quality economic development in the new era and focuses on the five new development concepts of "innovation, coordination, green, opening up and sharing".

This show chronicles the extraordinary efforts of ordinary Chinese who hope for a better life and a better future for their children. Their stories constitute the face of China's current development. The documentary "Better China Better Life" uses vivid shots to record the extraordinary stories and efforts of these ordinary Chinese.

View more, please click here：

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f4Tg36Qq6a8

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IC4G4i-sMoU

https://x.com/ChinaLifeng/status/1811374528779702410

SOURCE China Review Studio