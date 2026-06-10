The Dry Iced Americano Has Arrived in Singapore

No Water Added. No Compromise.

A bold way to enjoy coffee like never before, complemented with The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf ® 's signature powder and flavors, Salted Caramel and Chocolate.

's signature powder and flavors, Salted Caramel and Chocolate. Anchored around the idea of boldness in flavor, attitude, and in the deliberate choice to remove an ingredient rather than add one.

Available for a limited time at all Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® outlets across Singapore from 28 May 2026, while stocks last.

SINGAPORE, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The drink that captured the attention of coffee drinkers across multiple markets is finally in Singapore — undiluted, unapologetic, and exactly as bold as promised.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® announced the launch of the Dry Iced Americano, a coffee experience built on a single deliberate choice: the absence of added water. The result is a more concentrated, espresso-forward cold coffee — finished with CBTL's signature powders and flavors.

Bold. Unapologetic. The Dry Iced Americano, available at all The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® outlets.

The concept is as simple as it is bold and brave. Where a standard iced Americano dilutes espresso shots with water before adding ice, the Dry Iced Americano removes that step entirely — resulting in a drink that is more intense, more flavorful, and fundamentally different from anything many coffee drinkers in Singapore have tasted before.

Its two hero flavors, Salted Caramel and Chocolate, are crafted to complement the drink's concentrated espresso base with signature CBTL powders and drizzles.

"At CBTL, we are always looking for ways to innovate while staying true to great coffee. The Dry Iced Americano is a simple idea – remove the water and let the espresso take center stage. Launching in Salted Caramel and Chocolate, the beverage offers customers a bold yet approachable coffee experience," said Chien Chien, Lin, Managing Director & VP Finance (APAC).

WHAT IS A DRY ICED AMERICANO?

The term 'dry' refers to the absence of added water — a deliberate omission that changes everything. When hot espresso and flavored powder are poured directly over ice without the addition of water, it flash-chills instantly. The result is a colder, more concentrated coffee with a flavor profile that is difficult to achieve through conventional iced coffee preparation.

The drink gained popularity in the United States before spreading to other markets. It has since been picked up across Asia and the Middle East —generating renewed attention each time from curious coffee drinkers encountering it for the first time.

WHY SINGAPORE, WHY NOW

Singapore's café culture has matured rapidly over the past decade, producing a consumer base that is not only coffee-literate but actively curious about what comes next. The Dry Iced Americano arrives at a moment when the local market is primed for a drink that answers to customer needs — one that explains itself not through marketing, but through the first sip.

The global conversation around this drink has been led largely by organic social content: baristas, coffee enthusiasts, and everyday drinkers sharing their first encounters with something genuinely unexpected. Singapore, as one of Asia's most digitally connected and trend-aware markets, is well positioned to carry that conversation forward.

Head on over to any The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® outlet across Singapore today to try out the bold Dry Iced Americano. Available for a limited time only, while stocks last.

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®

Founded in Southern California in 1963, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® is a global specialty coffee and tea house that inspires new experiences through our flavors from around the world. We source the finest coffees and teas from local communities and then handcraft every beverage to bring out the freshest flavors. As the creator of The Original Ice Blended®, we continue to innovate to enable people everywhere to enjoy the classics as well as new flavors both in our cafés and at home. Headquartered in Asia and a business of the Jollibee Group of Companies, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf passionately operates in more than 1,000 locations, across over 24 markets, globally.

For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com.

SOURCE The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®