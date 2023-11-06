The Farrer Park Company Pte Ltd Appoints Ms Kelly Yang as Chief Executive Officer of Farrer Park Hospital

SINGAPORE, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Farrer Park Company Pte Ltd is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Kelly Yang as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Farrer Park Hospital (FPH). Ms Yang will succeed Dr Timothy Low, the outgoing CEO, who is leaving to pursue other healthcare ventures and has been a driving force behind extensive innovation efforts at the hospital.

Incoming CEO Ms Yang will continue to build on FPH's culture of innovation and focus on the ethos of FPH and its vision and mission of comfort, fairness, and value. "I would like to bring the hospital into a new era of continued sustainability and expansion while remaining committed to providing compassionate and patient-centred care," she said.

Ms Yang is a seasoned healthcare executive with two decades of in-depth industry experience locally and internationally. She has built an excellent reputation in managing various hospital projects and functions, including strategy development, planning and operations, clinical services, service delivery, quality matrix implementation, and talent acquisition for established and greenfield hospital groups.

She is well acquainted with the American medical centre healthcare operation model. She has spearheaded projects with renowned medical institutions, including the Cleveland Clinic–LuYe Healthcare joint project and Columbia Heart Centre. She was also CEO of the UCLA-R&F Hospital in Guangzhou and successfully delivered three independent hospital projects in Shanghai and Guangzhou.

The Board of Directors of FPH thank Dr Timothy Low for his invaluable contributions and warmly welcome Ms Yang into her new role.

About The Farrer Park Company Pte Ltd

Farrer Park Hospital is the latest private tertiary acute care hospital in Singapore. The facility includes Farrer Park Medical Centre with specialist clinics, medical technology, nuclear medicine, and radiology services to support a wide range of surgical specialties in oncology, orthopaedics, gastroenterology, and cardiology. Designed by healthcare professionals and conveniently built above an underground train station, the hospital is a carefully created environment to enable modern yet holistic care for all its patients.

The hospital shares numerous calming gardens and inspiring artworks with its related hotel, One Farrer Hotel. Synergies between the hospital and hotel provide families and visitors with enhanced experiences in food and beverage, choices of accommodation, lifestyle programs and conference facilities. Farrer Park Hospital and One Farrer Hotel are part of The Farrer Park Company Pte Ltd, a Singapore-based company.

For more information, please visit www.farrerpark.com.

SOURCE Farrer Park Hospital