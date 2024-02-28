The Final Entry Deadline for the 11th Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards Has Been Extended

The Stevie® Awards, organizer of the world's premier business awards programs, announced that they have revised the schedule for the 2024 (11th annual) Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards .

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrants now have until March 22 to submit nominations in the 2024 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards. The original final entry deadline was February 28. The judging process will extend through March 28. The Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners will be announced on April 10. Winners will be celebrated during an awards banquet on May 24 at Shangri-La The Fort Hotel in Manila, Philippines.

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards is the only business awards program to recognize innovation throughout the entire Asia-Pacific region. The competition is open to all organizations across 29 markets of the Asia-Pacific region: large and small, for-profit and non-profit, public and private.

The awards focus on recognizing innovation in all its forms, wherever it is achieved in the workplace. Entries will be accepted in English in the following awards category groups:

There are many new and revised features of the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards for 2024:

Two entirely new category groups have been added this year to recognize Individual Professionals who have demonstrated exceptional innovation in their respective industries, and to recognize innovative achievements in both resource and environmental Sustainability .





Other new categories include the Award for Most Innovative Customer Service Department/Team of the Year, Award for Most Innovative Contact Center of the Year, and Award for Most Innovative HR Department/Team of the Year.





There is a new ability for entrants to create sub-accounts in their entry accounts so that multiple colleagues can collaborate on the creation of nominations, or review them before submission.

The public voting component that was added to the program in 2023, the People's Choice Stevie® Awards for Favorite Companies, will return in 2024. All organizations that are honored with Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie Award trophies in the Company/Organization categories will automatically be included in People's Choice voting. People's Choice winners will receive a special People's Choice Stevie Award trophy allowing for honorees in the Company/Organization categories to have the opportunity to receive a second award, as voted by the general public worldwide. Voting for the People's Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite Companies will open on April 10 and go through April 30.

Juries featuring more than 150 professionals throughout the region will participate in the judging process to determine the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie winners.

Some of the Asia-Pacific region's most innovative organizations have won Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards in the past five years including A.S. Watson Group, AIA Group Limited, ABS-CBN Corporation, Alpine Group, Ambiq, Ayala Land Inc., Cisco Systems, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, COMCO Southeast Asia, DHL Asia Pacific Shared Services, DHL Japan, EventsAIR, Freelancer.com, Fuji Television Network, Inc., FPT Corporation, Globe Telecom Inc., Google, Hana Financial Group, Hong Kong Tourism Board, HP Inc., IBM, Indian Oil Corporation, Ltd, KB Kookmin Card, KT, Megaworld Corporation, Meralco, Metro Pacific Health Tech (mWell), Metro Pacific Water, Newport World Resorts (Travellers International Hotel Group, Inc.), Ooredoo, PT Petrokimia Gresik, PT Pupuk Indonesia, Seegene Medical Foundation, Shell companies in the Philippines, Shanghai Disney Resort, Singtel, SM Supermalls, Tata Consultancy Services, Telkom Indonesia, TNG Holdings Vietnam, Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank), VNPT Vinaphone Corporation, Viettel, Wharf China Estates Limited, and Wolters Kluwer Asia Pacific.

The name Stevie is taken from the name Stephen, which is derived from the Greek for "crowned".

PR Newswire Asia is the official news release distribution partner of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards.

adobo magazine is the official Creative Media Partner of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

