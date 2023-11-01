The finest campaign of the year has been announced at the MMA SMARTIES Awards Vietnam 2023
01 Nov, 2023, 18:37 CST
HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The top Marketing efforts of the year were officially announced at the MMA SMARTIES Awards Vietnam 2023 on the evening of October 26 after more than two months of rigorous screening and review. This is a prominent event that has long piqued the interest of the Vietnamese media and marketing sector.
Season 10 of the SMARTIES Awards Vietnam 2023 was a spectacular success.
The year 2023 commemorates a decade of successful SMARTIES Awards in Vietnam. This award recognizes the greatest marketing initiatives of the year that directly influence and contribute to the growth and construction of the marketing industry's future.
The MMA SMARTIES Awards, holding by MMA Global Inc., validate the Vietnamese marketing community's "Prestigious and Distinguished" status. From announcing the program's return until its official date, the organizing committee received hundreds of submissions from various sectors and areas to compete for awards.
SMARTIES Vietnam 2023 has redesigned the award, introducing a whole new category Live Streaming in addition to the core categories from prior years. This category seeks to recognize direct advertising initiatives delivered via live streaming, a recent marketing trend.
Many new names were nominated for the Industry Awards competition's most important award: Advertiser of the Year, Emerging / New Brand of the Year, Brand of the Year, Digital Agency of the Year, and Holding Agency Company of the Year.
The top campaigns in SMARTIES Vietnam 2023 will be awarded the SMARTIES NFT version prize. This is a one-of-a-kind stamp designated for the winner.
The quest for the renowned SMARTIES Awards Vietnam 2023
Abbott, Casper, Coca-Cola, FE Credit, Grab, Heineken, Kimberly-Clark, L'Oréal, Marico, Nestlé Vietnam, Pharmacity, Samsung, Suntory PepsiCo, Viettel, Unilever, and others are among the judges for the Smarties Vietnam Award 2023.
This year, the organizing committee observed a growth of more than 133% in the number of campaign submissions from brands, marketers, media businesses, publishers, telecommunications firms, technology companies, and so on. The panel chose the top submissions to compete after two rounds of rigorous screening and review over a period of more than two months. The evaluation process is robust and open, ensuring that all submissions are treated fairly.
The jury proceeded to deliberate and assess throughout the two days of Jury Day after deciding on the nominee list to choose the Gold, Silver, and Bronze award winners for each category. All of the campaigns winning on the Gala night of MMA SMARTIES Vietnam 2023 have conquered a tough route and are worthy of recognition from not just experts but also the marketing community in general.
List of winning campaigns
SMARTIES Awards Vietnam is more than just a recognition of contributions to the Vietnamese marketing industry; it also serves as a source of inspiration and motivation for businesses to go beyond old rules and narrow frameworks, confidently breaking through to create their own mark. Each campaign must display its own personality, be systematically invested in, and transmit the message in a succinct and polished way, all of which contribute to a shift in the perception of modern marketing. Being recognized at the SMARTIES Awards night is the ultimate source of satisfaction and accomplishment for any marketer.
1. Industry Awards:
Best in Show - OREO Blackpink in your Oreo
Brand of the Year - Grab Vietnam
Advertiser of the Year - Heineken Vietnam
Most Resilient Brand of the Year - Nescafé
Holding Agency of the Year - Publicis Groupe
Media Agency of the Year - EssenseMediacom Vietnam
Creative Agency of the Year - Publicis Worldwide
Digital Agency of the Year - Icon Media
Digital Specialist Agency of the Year - Media Monks
Enabling Technology Company of the Year - TikTok
Publisher of the Year - Grab Vietnam
2. Purpose Driven Marketing:
Brand Purpose / Activism
GOLD: Sống Mới Với Cũ - Chợ Tốt
GOLD: Kotex Fights Back Period Stigma - Bloody Awesome Series - Kotex & Mindshare Vietnam / WPP
SILVER: A Step Forward - Biti's & Dentsu Redder
BRONZE: Generali - Thuong Minh Mot Ti, Cho Doi Nhu Y - Generali Vietnam & Dentsu
Social Impact Marketing
GOLD: MYNAME Promocodes - Turning Grab Transport Drivers into GrabFood Affiliate Marketers - Grab Vietnam
SILVER: A Step Forward - Biti's & Dentsu Redder
SILVER: Igniting the Agricultural Revolution Bayer Vietnam Leads the Way! - Crop Science Division, Bayer Vietnam & Carnival Entertainment
BRONZE: ENSURE GOLD Go Ahead Stronger, Together - Ensure Gold & Publicis Worldwide
Diversity & Inclusion
GOLD: MAYBELLINE 3.0 - EVERY FLAW IS A 10 - MAYBELLINE NEW YORK & XYZ SAIGON
SILVER: GrabConnect - Digitalising Vietnam's Farm-to-Door Supply Chain - Grab Vietnam
BRONZE: L'OREAL Chính Nữ 2.0 - L'Oreal Paris & Starcom
3. Marketing Impact:
Brand Experience
GOLD: OREO Blackpink in Your Oreo - Oreo & Leo Burnett
SILVER: Beyond Speedy Delivery. Because You Need More - Giao hàng tiết kiệm & Dentsu Redder
BRONZE: Sống Mới Với Cũ - Chợ Tốt
Instant Impact / Promotion
GOLD: SAMSUNG GALAXY Z Curate Your Flex Mode - Galaxy Z Flip4 | Z Fold4 & Starcom
SILVER: HEINEKEN SILVER Cancel Proof - Heineken Silver & Leo Burnett
BRONZE: Choose your own offer, Shine your way forever - PNJ
Customer Journey Marketing - Lead Generation / CRM
GOLD: VIETJET - Personalization with Real-time Data - Vietjet & PMAX
SILVER: Pernod Ricard: Raising the bar 11x on Lifetime value - Pernod Ricard & Dentsu Creative
SILVER: HEINEKEN SILVER From Gems to Silver - Heineken Silver & Leo Burnett
BRONZE: TECHCOMBANK CASA - TECHCOMBANK & Mindshare Vietnam / WPP
Product and/or Service Launch
GOLD: Tiger Soju Infused Lager Launch: Asian Explosion In A Bottle - Tiger Soju Infused Lager & DENTSU REDSTAR / HAKUHODO / ICON / GALAXY / LEGATO
SILVER: BSG Chill - Turning Around A Beer Brand By Not Acting Like A Beer Brand - Bia Saigon Chill & Ogilvy Vietnam
BRONZE: Mentos Fanta Limited Edition Launch - The Most Unexpected Collaboration Ever - Mentos & Wavemaker / Digital Turbine
BRONZE: Maybelline 3.0 - Every Flaw Is A 10 - MAYBELLINE NEW YORK & XYZ SAIGON
Real-Time Marketing
GOLD: VIETJET - Personalization with Real-time Data - Vietjet & PMAX
SILVER: L'oreal Paris Hyaluronic Acid (Ha) Revitalift Livestream Marathon - L'Oréal Paris & TikTok Vietnam / Starcom
SILVER: Highland Coffee treats after every Grab Ride: CRM cross-selling with a twist - Grab Vietnam
4. Impact Media:
Omnichannel Marketing
GOLD: Bia Saigon Masterbrand Tet 2023 - 63 is 1 - Bia Saigon Masterbrand & EssenceMediacom Vietnam
SILVER: Kiem The Originnovation: How a Remake Game Rises to Mobile Domination - Kiem The Origin & VNGGames
SILVER: OREO Blackpink in Your Oreo - Oreo & Leo Burnett
BRONZE: The BIG CAT that Brings You BIG LUCK - Techcombank Inspire & Dentsu Redder
Cross Digital Media Marketing
GOLD: Bia Saigon Masterbrand Tet 2023 - 63 is 1 - Bia Saigon Masterbrand & EssenceMediacom Vietnam
GOLD: "QUIET" Nature Regenerates Your "LOUD" Life - La Vie & Nestle / WPP / OpenMind / Ogilvy
SILVER: How The Masked Singer VN successfully vocalizes VIB's brand message and enriches its customers experience - VIB & TKL Media / VieChannel
BRONZE: L'OREAL PARIS Building The #1 Serum - L'Oreal Paris & Starcom
Social Media Marketing
GOLD: OREO Blackpink in Your Oreo - Oreo & Leo Burnett
SILVER: Connecting with Nature, Regenerating the Youth - LaVie's success story - La Vie & Nestle / WPP / OpenMind / Ogilvy / BizEyes
Creator / Influencer / Celebrity Marketing
GOLD: NESCAFÉ Đi-tox - Nescafe & Publicis Worldwide
SILVER: A Space To Speak Yound Mind - Vietnam Airlines & Novaon Digital
BRONZE: The Bank For WHY NOT? Generation - Techcombank Inspire & Dentsu Redder
Gaming, Gamification & E-Sports
GOLD: Berocca - 2PM Positive Ride - Bayer Vietnam & EssenceMediacom Vietnam / Carnival Vietnam
SILVER: Google: Defeating cyber Bad Friends together - Google & Dentsu Creative
BRONZE: SAMSUNG GALAXY A The Ungaming Gaming Campaign - Samsung Galaxy A & Leo Burnett
BRONZE: The BIG CAT that Brings You BIG LUCK - Techcombank Inspire & Dentsu Redder
5. Emerging Tech Marketing:
Data Insights / Contextual Marketing
GOLD: Vo Lam Truyen Ky MAX - Programmatic Marketing to the MAX - Vo Lam Truyen Ky MAX & INNITY SOFTWARE AND ADVERTISING COMPANY LIMITED
SILVER: Beating the Heat with Context and Content - Sprite & WPP Open X, led by EssenceMediacom Vietnam
SILVER: How La Vie 19 Liters Transforms Its Business Model - La Vie & Nestle / WPP / OpenMind / FMC
BRONZE: Strongbow Festive 2023 - The Cultural Leap Of An Out-Cider - Strongbow Vietnam & DENTSU REDSTAR
Programmatic
GOLD: Grab x Google Travel Bravely - Grab Vietnam
SILVER: SAMSUNG GALAXY Z Curate Your Flex Mode - Galaxy Z Flip4 | Z Fold4 & Starcom
BRONZE: Kiem The Originnovation: Programmatic in Action - Kiem The Origin & VNGGames / Yomedia
BRONZE: TenMax & Audi - Driving High-End Results with High-Impact Ads - Audi Vietnam & TenMax Ad Tech Lab
Experimental / Innovation Technology
GOLD: OREO Lucky Twist - Oreo & Leo Burnett
SILVER: Shell Rimula - Ride on Father, Ride on Children - Shell & CLICKMEDIA JSC / EssenceMediacom Vietnam
BRONZE: Dulux - Enjoy the moment - Painting AI Dreams - Dulux Vietnam & Carnival Entertainment
Spatial / AR / VR / NFT / Metaverse Tech
GOLD: Beating the Heat with Context and Content - Sprite & WPP Open X, led by EssenceMediacom Vietnam
GOLD: Tiger Crystal Rave - The First-Ever Phygital Music Experience To Lead & Break Beer Convention To The Youngsters - Tiger Crystal & DENTSU REDSTAR / HAKUHODO
BRONZE: Alpenliebe Powderfilled campaign - Alpenliebe & Wavemaker
6. E-commerce marketing:
Live (Streaming) E-commerce
GOLD: L'oreal Paris Hyaluronic Acid (Ha) Revitalift Livestream Marathon - L'Oréal Paris & TikTok Vietnam / Starcom
BRONZE: SAMSUNG GALAXY S23 Make Your Epic Moments More Desirable - Galaxy S23 Series & Starcom
Integrated Ecommerce Innovation
GOLD: GrabConnect - Digitalising Vietnam's Farm-to-Door Supply Chain - Grab Vietnam
SILVER: HEINEKEN SILVER From Gems to Silver - Heineken Silver & Leo Burnett
BRONZE: L'oreal Paris Hyaluronic Acid (Ha) Revitalift Livestream Marathon - L'Oréal Paris & TikTok Vietnam / Starcom
O2O / New Retail / Innovative & New Tech Sales Channels
SILVER: MYNAME Promocodes - Turning Grab Transport Drivers into GrabFood Affiliate Marketers - Grab Vietnam
BRONZE: An Epic Promo - An Epic FOMO - Coca-Cola & WPP Open X, led by EssenceMediacom Vietnam
7. Creative:
Customer (CX) / User Experience (UX) & Design
GOLD: The BIG CAT that Brings You BIG LUCK - Techcombank Inspire & Dentsu Redder
SILVER: Shell Rimula - Ride On Father, Ride On Children - Shell Vietnam & EssenceMediacom Vietnam / ClickMedia
BRONZE: Coca-Cola Promo 2023 | "From PROMO to FOMO" - Coca-Cola & WPP Open X, led by T&A Ogilvy Vietnam
BRONZE: La Vie - How A Brand Revitalized Itself By Regenerating The Youth - La Vie & Nestle / WPP / OpenMind / Ogilvy
Personalization
GOLD: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 | Z Fold4 - Curate Your Flex Mode - Samsung Mobile Experience & Cheil Vietnam
SILVER: MYNAME Promocodes - Turning Grab Transport Drivers into GrabFood Affiliate Marketers - Grab Vietnam
BRONZE: Choose La Vie - Your 30 years of Natural Goodness and More - La Vie & Nestle / WPP / OpenMind / Ogilvy / FMC
Short or Long Form Video
SILVER: ENSURE GOLD 2022 VU LAN CAMPAIGN - Insight Driven Campaign to Inspire Caregivers' Action - ENSURE GOLD & Hakuhodo SAC
BRONZE: Sprite Heat Happens, Stay Cool 2022 - Sprite & WPP Open X, led by T&A Ogilvy Vietnam
The SMARTIES Awards Vietnam 2023 season officially closes with the magnificent feelings of a moment of glory, thanks to the judging team's sincere commitment and fair effort. This will be an inspiration of pride and an incentive for marketers to strive for positive impacts and to contribute to the development of a sustainable future for Vietnam's modern marketing industry. Don't forget to follow the results of SMARTIES Awards APAC and SMARTIES X Global 2023.
More information on MMA and the yearly event series can be found at: https://www.mmaglobal.com/
