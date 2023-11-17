The First Asia Performance Entertainment Expo Opens Successfully

Creating a cross-market platform for the Asian live performance industry

Contributing to the establishment of Macau as the "City of Performing Arts"

MACAU, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia-Pacific Live Performance Industry Association (APLPIA) host the "Asia Performance Entertainment Expo" (APE Expo) from 17th to 19th November, 2023, at the Cotai Expo Hall D, The Venetian Macao. This event invites professionals from the international and Asian live entertainment industry, including media and ticketing platforms, entertainment and management companies, venue institutions, stage lighting and audio engineering, cutting-edge technologies and products to participate. The aim is to create a cross-market platform for the Asian live performance industry, including exhibitions, seminars, and business matchmaking. The exhibition is expected to attract about 200 outstanding exhibitors, including renowned industry leaders such as Hong Kong Television Broadcasts Limited (TVB), Maoyan Entertainment, Damai, Alibaba, Tencent Music, Douyin, Sony Music, CMC Live, Poly Group, and others. There will also be multiple performance project launch events or signing ceremonies held onsite, providing a platform for promoting concert tours, artist albums, film and television projects, as well as disseminating relevant entertainment technology information. This expo, which gathers the main players in live entertainment management and professionals in the industry in the Asia-Pacific region, is truly unprecedented. The expo would like to assist Macau in its pursuit of becoming the "City of Performing Arts". The event has received the esteemed guidance from the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, with support from the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, Cultural Affairs Bureau, Macao Government Tourism Office and Education and Youth Development Bureau. Besides, Sands China is the sponsor of the event.

The officiating guests took group photo with all supporting units on stage.

The opening ceremony is officiated by Ms. Ao Ieong U, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of Macao SAR, Ms. Ho Ioc San, Chief of Office of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of Macao SAR, Mr. Vincent U, President of Board of Directors of Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, Ms. Leong Wai Man, President of Culture Affairs Bureau of Macao SAR, Ms. Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office, Dr. Wilfred Wong, President and Executive Director of Sands China, Mr. Simon Tse, Executive Committee Member and Honorary Secretary of APLPIA, and Mr. Jones Chong, Executive Committee member of APLPIA together with Mrs. Florence Chen and Mr. Brian Marcar, the organizer and co-chairman of the Asia Pacific Live Performance Industry Association and other entertainment industry leaders. As the highlight of this grand event, the entire opening ceremony is filled with infinite charm and surprises, embodying the vision of the APLPIA: "Enjoy the moment, create the future."

Besides, APLPIA has reached a "Memorandum of Strategic Cooperation" with Bank of China Macau Branch. In response to the Macau SAR Government's new strategy of "1+4" for moderate and diversified development, Bank of China Macau Branch has launched the "Specialized Service Program for the Live Performance and Entertainment Industry." This program establishes an exclusive funding pool to support APLPIA members in organizing performances or related events in Macau, aiming to jointly promote the development of Macau as the " City of Performing Arts " together with the live performance and entertainment industry.

During the expo, APLPIA will bring a series of exciting projects to Macau, covering forums, signing ceremony, shows and performance, adding a bright touch to Macau's ambition of becoming the "Capital of Entertainment". On 17th and 18th November, the critically acclaimed musical " The STORM SHOW Movie Premiere" will be showcased at The Venetian Theatre. The premiere on the 17th will be followed by a panel discussion featuring producer Mrs. Florence Chan, the original author, Mr. Ma WingSing, and numerous actors including Kevin Cheng Ka Wing, Michael Tse, Lawrence Cheng Tan Shui, Janice Yan, and Bianca Wu Lam. They will share insights into the creative process. Both screenings will be complimentary for the audience. Renowned artists from Hong Kong and Macao will also deliver exciting performances at the expo, providing the audience with a delightful musical journey.

During the exhibition, two entertainment industry forums will be held concurrently, inviting industry leaders and experts to discuss multiple key issues in the entertainment industry. The theme for 18th November is "Integration and Promotion of Culture and Performances in Guangdong-Hong Kong- Macao Greater Bay Area.", discussing the current status and development trends of the performance market. The theme for 19th November is "Unveiling Emerging Technologies and Trends in the Performance and Entertainment Industry", analyzing how the performance industry can respond to and utilize the changes brought about by new technologies, ideas, and patterns.

The exhibition welcomes professionals from government cultural and tourism agencies, media and ticketing platforms, performance producers and brands, entertainment and talent agencies, venue organizations, stage lighting and sound engineering, high-tech and product companies, and cultural and creative product industries to register as professional visitors. At the same time, the exhibition is also open to the general public to participate in various activities and explore this vibrant industry together.

About the Asia-Pacific Live Performance Industry Association (APLPIA):

The Asia-Pacific Live Performance Industry Association has been established in response to the vigorous development of the live performance industry in the Asia-Pacific region. The purpose of the Association is to establish a foothold in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in China, to unite the live performance operators and performers in the Asia-Pacific region, and to act as a bridge and link between the industry, government and society.

The Association will become an excellent platform for members to exchange ideas and communicate equally, to welcome more talent working in the live performance-related industry/organizations (concerts, music festivals, musicals, theatrical plays) to join, and charm the world with one-of-a-kind Asia-Pacific live performances.

About the Asia Performance Entertainment Expo:

It is set to be a groundbreaking event that will foster collaboration, knowledge exchange, and business opportunities within the vibrant and diverse Asian performance industry. It promises to be a momentous occasion for all participants and an invaluable platform for the growth and enrichment of the regional live performance sector.

