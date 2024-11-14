The First China-ASEAN AI-empower Cross-border Digital Marketing Competition Grand Launched in Bangkok

BANGKOK, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated first China-ASEAN AI-Empower Cross-Border Digital Marketing Competition was launched at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, Thailand on the morning of November 12th. This competition serves as a prominent highlight within in the series of activities of the Guangxi New Silk Road New Year's Eve E-commerce Festival, signifying a significant stride forward in digital economy cooperation between China and ASEAN countries.

Under the guidance of the Department of Commerce of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Guangxi Committee, this competition is hosted by China-Thailand Institute of Modern Craftsmanship of Cross-Border Business, which is led by Guangxi International Business Vocational College, jointly built by Chachoengsao Vocational College and other institutes. Guangxi Tus Innovation Cross-Border E-commerce Co., Ltd. co-organized this competition. This competition brings together a hundred of elite teams from China, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, and other ASEAN countries to demonstrate their skills in the fields of AI and cross-border digital marketing.

At the opening ceremony, Dr. Thitima Rojwatcharapiban, Director of Bureau of TVET Personnel Competency Development, Ms. Liu Jieying, Principal of Guangxi International Business Vocational College, Ms. Napak Worachirapanchaya, President of ASEAN Business Association, Song Tienong, Guangxi Tus Innovation Cross-Border E-commerce Co., Ltd., etc., attended and delivered speeches both online and offline. Their participation transcended geographical boundaries, fostering strong bonds between China, Thailand, and even the entire ASEAN region while injecting a vibrant atmosphere into the competition.

Professor Ma Zhencheng from Chulalongkorn University, as a distinguished guest, delivered an exceptional presentation on the topic of 'AI Empowerment in Creating a New Marketing Ecology'. This insightful discourse not only provided an in-depth analysis of the extensive applications and profound impact of AI technology in the realm of digital marketing but also infused cutting-edge perspectives and revelations into the competition. Moreover, representatives from esteemed organizations such as the Chinese Academy of Sciences Innovation Cooperation Center (Bangkok), Thai Chinese New Generation Business Association, and Thai-China Commerce Association graced this momentous occasion with their presence. Their participation not only underscores the remarkable influence of this competition but also establishes a robust foundation for future collaborations and exchanges.

The competition aims to jointly promote the process of regional economic integration, actively cultivate new driving forces for regional development, and enhance exchanges and cooperation between China, Thailand, and other ASEAN countries in the field of international vocational education. It also seeks to facilitate two-way empowerment of new quality productivity and youth exchanges. This initiative aligns with the theme 'Strengthening Connectivity and Resilience' of this year's ASEAN Summit and serves as a vivid practice of deepening exchanges and cooperation between China and ASEAN countries under the Belt and Road Initiative.

The launch of the first China-ASEAN AI-Empower Cross-border Digital Marketing Competition signifies a significant stride in the collaboration between China and ASEAN nations within the realm of digital marketing. The competition will embrace the principles of openness, inclusivity, cooperation, and mutual benefit, while further fostering exchanges and cooperation between China and ASEAN countries in the field of digital economy. By organizing this competition, we aim to ignite more sparks of innovation, nurture exceptional talents, jointly embark on a new chapter of China-ASEAN cooperation, and script a fresh tale of regional economic prosperity and development!

SOURCE Guangxi Tus Innovation Cross-Border E-commerce Co., Ltd.