The First International White Tea Conference Kicks Off, Fuding as the sole host of the International White Tea Conference

FUDING, China, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 30, themed "Fuding, the Birthplace of White Tea, Building A Win-win Future Together", the first International White Tea Conference was held in Fuding City. Representatives from various United Nations agencies, experts and scholars from the international tea sector, leading entrepreneurs, embassy representatives, heads of major tea-producing regions and buyer representatives, among other distinguished guests attended the Conference. The event is expected to generate a consensus on global interconnectivity for cooperation, and to chart a new blueprint for Fuding White Tea to go global, according to Fuding City Convergence Media Center.

The first International White Tea Conference

At the opening ceremony, Fuding City was designated by the International Tea Committee and the China Chamber of Commerce of Import & Export of Foodstuffs, Native Produce & Animal By-products (CFNA) as the sole host of the International White Tea Conference. This is another prestigious honor for Fuding City after it was named the birthplace of the world's white tea and the world's white tea culture industry and science and technology center.

The event was planned under the guidance of UNESCO, UNIDO and FAO Intergovernmental Group (IGG) on Tea, co-hosted by CNFA and the International Tea Committee, and co-organized by the CNFA Tea Committee and the Fuding City Leadership Group on Tea Industry Development.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=443564

Caption: The first International White Tea Conference

SOURCE Fuding City Convergence Media Center