The first local ecosystem survey depicted a green Hangzhou

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by haiwainet.cn:

Recently, Hangzhou's first local ecosystem survey mapping was completed and more than 9,300 species of various types have been recorded according to the survey. Notably, new global species such as white-capped Chanterelles, Zacco tiaoxiensis, and Favolaschia semicircularis, as well as newly recorded Chinese species such as Merismodes anomala (Pers.) Singer. are included.

Hangzhou has made efforts to improve its eco-environment by constructing experience bases and raising people's awareness. In addition to the West Lake Golf Course, Tonglu Equestrian Center, and other projects, other 16 biodiversity-experiencing bases are under construction and projected to be completed by the end of this year, covering all 13 districts, and counties (cities).

With more and more experience bases completed, the public is able to have a deeper understanding of biodiversity conservation. In the biodiversity observation series festival held in the Xixi Wetland, children and parents were guided by the booth owner to carefully observe the grass and trees around them, and listen to the sound of birds and insects. The activity was carried out in the form of a garden party. More than 10 booths were set up to illustrate the related knowledge.

With its endeavor and determination, Hangzhou is striding toward a dream city with co-existence and co-prosperity between human and nature.

SOURCE haiwainet.cn