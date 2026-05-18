The First Macao Forum on Low-Altitude Economy and Innovation Development of Full-Space Unmanned Systems Successfully Held in 2026

MACAO, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On the morning of May 15, 2026, the inaugural "2026 Macao Forum on Low-Altitude Economy and Innovation Development of Full-Space Unmanned Systems" was successfully hosted at the Grand Hyatt Macau. Guided by the Economic and Technological Development Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and the Statistics Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, the event attracted nearly 300 government officials, industry leaders, and academic experts from mainland China, Macao, and overseas.

（1）Strategic Vision and Government Initiatives

The First Macao Forum on Low-Altitude Economy and Innovation Development of Full-Space Unmanned Systems - Group Photo

The forum highlighted the low-altitude economy as a crucial element of the national "15th Five-Year Plan" and a key driver for Macao's "1+4" economic diversification strategy and Hengqin-Macao integration. Speakers emphasized several strategic initiatives:

Hengqin-Macao Integration: Hengqin aims to build a city-level full-space unmanned system, focusing on cross-border logistics and rule alignment to create a replicable "Hengqin Model".

Government Action: The Macao SAR Government has established a dedicated low-altitude economy working group to optimize regulations, streamline approvals, and advance pilot drone transportation projects.

Industry Collaboration: Aviation industry leaders committed to overcoming core technical challenges and improving safety standards to support the Greater Bay Area's industrial growth.

（2）Global Perspectives and Expert Insights

The event gathered over 80 experts from the Greater Bay Area, alongside international authorities from Italy, Germany, Spain, Syria, and Colombia. The forum featured 14 thematic keynote speeches covering diverse cutting-edge topics, including unmanned system industry standards, European drone applications for emergency medical services, aviation equipment management policies, and the globalization of the low-altitude economy.

（3）Thematic Panels and Future Outlook

Additionally, the forum hosted two core panel discussions:

Cross-Border Logistics: Experts explored integrated logistics pathways between Hengqin and Macao, addressing customs clearance, airspace coordination, and operational implementation.

Scenario Design: Industry representatives focused on scenario innovation, standard formulation, and compliance construction for full-space unmanned systems.

Ultimately, the forum served as a professional, international platform to leverage Hengqin-Macao's unique advantages, fostering collaborative development and establishing a world-class innovation hub for the low-altitude economy.

SOURCE The First Macao Forum on Low-Altitude Economy and Innovation Development of Full-Space Unmanned Systems in 2026