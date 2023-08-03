The First Micro and Small Businesses Ecosystem Conference and Official Launch of MCEX Held in Macao

MACAO, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The First Micro and Small Businesses Ecosystem Conference and Official Launch of MCEX (MCEX Vision 2023) were held in Macao on the afternoon of August 3. It was honoured by the presence of Mr. Ho Iat Seng, Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (Macao SAR), Mr. Zheng Xincong, Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR and Mr. Liu Xianfa, Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in the Macao SAR. Mr. Charles Li, Founder and Chairman of Micro Connect, and Mr. Gary Zhang, Founder and CEO of Micro Connect, also attended the event, joined by an audience of over 600 guests, including investors, representatives of China's micro and small businesses, and media.

Micro Connect Macao Financial Assets Exchange (MCEX) is a new exchange group digitally connecting global capital with China's micro and small businesses to establish a new financial market with high inclusivity and social impact. As MCEX's inaugural conference on micro and small businesses in Macao, MCEX Vision 2023 carries significant meanings.

Mr. Lei Wai Nong, Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao SAR, said in his speech, "After its official launch, MCEX can take advantage of Macao's policy advantages and highly open financial system to guide international funds to invest in Macao. By precisely empowering micro and small businesses in the Chinese Mainland via the new interconnectivity mechanism, MCEX can help diversify Macao's economy and contribute to the high-quality development of the Chinese economy."

Mr. Charles Li, Founder and Chairman of Micro Connect, said, "August 3 is a special day. Two years ago, today, we announced the launch of Micro Connect. We have gradually delivered the promises of connecting global capital with China's micro and small businesses. Now that the company has completed a new round of fundrasing and MCEX is in operation, we have entered a new stage of development. MCEX is a new market, and we expect to see more ecosystem partners to join us, pool their wisdom and insights, and explore the investment opportunity in the blue sea of China's micro and small businesses."

As a brand-new financial infrastructure, MCEX empowers the real economy, and brings the consumption sector with new opportunities. During the conference, Mr. Charles Li, Founder and Chairman of Micro Connect, and Mr. Gary Zhang, Founder and CEO of Micro Connect, held separate panel discussions with Mr. Luo Zhenyu, Founder of DeDao, and Mr. Ding Liye, Chairman of SCPG, sheding light on the financial revolution in the digital age and the evolution of micro and small businesses empowered by new financial infrastructure.

During the roundtable, Mr. Ramon Li, Partner and China CEO of Micro Connect, exchanged in-depth thoughts with Ms. Li Chengjing, Co-founder of Nan Hotpot, Ms. Chen Ziwei, Founder of Savelots, Mr. Wang Jianlin, Founder of Mr. Judy, and Mr. Fang Lichen, Chairman of Cartoony World, on the resilience of China's consumer brands.

During the official launch of MCEX, Mr. Gary Zhang, Founder and CEO of Micro Connect, said, "MCEX is a big platform, and it requires strong support and active participations of various partners to fully connect international capital with micro and small businesses. I hereby invite all of our dear friends to join us on this journey and show the world the power of micro and small businesses!"

After its official launch, MCEX will leverage the geographical advantage of Macao at the "intersection" of dual circulation to connect international capital with China's micro and small businesses, enable business evolution via new infrastrucutre, and contribute to Macao's economic diversification.

About Micro Connect

Micro Connect is a new exchange group connecting global capital with China's micro and small businesses to create a new financial market with high inclusivity and social impact. Officially launched in August 2021, Micro Connect created the investment and financing model based on daily revenue sharing through fintech, supporting micro and small businesses in retail, catering, service, culture and sports industries to list on the exchange for easier access to long-term capital. Micro Connect Macao Financial Assets Exchange (MCEX) is the first licensed global exchange for DROs authorized by the Government of the Macao SAR. It is a pioneer and standard-setter of exchange-traded, standardized DROs. MCEX has created DROs as a brand new, digitally-empowered asset class for direct and diversified exposure to the daily and transparent cash flows of millions of stores in China's vibrant consumer economy for diversified and steady returns on investment, while making capital more accessible and affordable to business owners for store expansion, job creation and common prosperity.

