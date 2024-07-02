The first Order of Hi-MO X6 Ultra Black Module in Thailand Was Confirmed

BANGKOK, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The first order of the Hi-MO X6 Ultra Black solar module in the Thai market has been signed, marking a new step for LONGi's high-end solar module in Thailand.

Treerat Sirichantaropas, CEO of NEPS, expressed his confidence in this cooperation. "NEPS and LONGi share the same vision for renewable energy. This is about more than just renewable energy; it's also about the aesthetics, quality, and technological innovation of the building. High-end, beautiful solar modules make residential and office spaces more attractive. LONGi is recognized as one of the world's most innovative and technologically advanced solar module manufacturers, but Thai consumers may only be familiar with common solar modules. Therefore, NEPS is glad to introduce the first Ultra Black Solar Module in Thailand."

With HPBC ultra-black cell and low-reflective textured technology, Ultra Black is equipped with excellent power generation capabilities that can not only meet the growing electricity demand but also effectively address the challenge provoked by rising power costs in Thailand, reducing energy expenses for households and companies. The rougher surface of the fold pattern creates a deeper light-trapping structure, increasing light absorption by 1.2% and achieving high efficiency in photovoltaic conversion.

Thailand is characterized by high temperature and humidity all year round, Hi-MO X6 Ultra Black, with a power temperature coefficient of -0.29%/℃, can ensure stable power generation under different temperature conditions and has significant gains compared to conventional modules.

The first order in the Thai high-end market is not only a recognition of LONGi's advanced solar technology and brand strength, but also a practice of green energy transition.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'making the best of solar energy to build a green world', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com

