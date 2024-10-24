The First Smart Construction Site of State Grid Zaozhuang Power Supply Company Was Put into Use

ZAOZHUANG, China, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the recent launch of the innovative application platform for full-process safety and quality control based on digital Internet of Things for the 110 kV Xinhua Power Transmission And Transformation Project, the first smart construction site of State Grid Zaozhuang Power Supply Company was officially completed and put into use, promoting the power grid infrastructure construction sites to completely change the traditional manual on-site surveillance mode and leap into a new era of remote intelligent perception control.

The smart construction site is a proactive innovation of Zaozhuang Power Supply Co., Ltd. in building a digital and strong power grid, and it is also a positive attempt to upgrade the level of safety management and control at the power grid infrastructure construction site. By adopting intelligent sensing technologies such as BeiDou positioning, drone modeling, and video surveillance, it can acquire the real-time information on personnel, vehicles, and environment at the construction site, and achieve precise control of work plans, personnel entry and exit, safety inspection and violation identification.

"One presentative from the Owner, two supervisors, and three construction supervisors, who closely monitor the entire construction process on site, which is the standard configuration of a project department under the traditional management and control model.", Zhou Guoqing, Director of the Construction Department of Zaozhuang Power Supply Co., Ltd. said, they installed four cameras, 22 sets of smart mobile devices and 35 wearable smart devices at the Xinhua Substation site, covering every corner of the site and every construction. The system can be logged in on office computers, handheld terminals and mobile phones, freeing infrastructure site managers from the site.

