The first user-side energy storage project in Aksu was successfully connected to the Internet

AKSU, China, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 10, the successful connection of the first user-side energy storage project in Aksu, Sinopec's new star Xinjiang Kuqa 12.5 MW/50 MWh energy storage project, marks a new step in regional energy innovation and utilization, laying a solid foundation for the development of green energy.

It is reported that the project is built by Sinopec New Star Xinjiang Green Hydrogen Company. Through the installation of an energy storage system, it realizes the storage and regulation of electrical energy. It can store electric energy in the valley section and deep valley section of the power grid, release electric energy as a power supply during the peak period of power consumption, realize load regulation, and reduce the load peak and valley difference, which not only helps to improve the flexibility and reliability of the power grid, but also provides users with more efficient and economical power solutions.

In the process of project construction and commissioning, State Grid Aksu Power Supply Company gives full play to its professional advantages, combines the needs and expectations of user-side energy storage, organizes technical analysis and scheme formulation, prepares a scientific and reasonable network connection plan for energy storage system, and organizes acceptance and inspection of defects in strict accordance with technical standards and specifications to ensure the safety and reliability of the energy storage system. At the same time, it provides users with professional technical support and consulting services such as equipment debugging and safety protection to effectively ensure the high-quality construction and smooth operation of energy storage projects.

The grid-connected operation of the project not only optimizes the user-side power consumption scheme and reduces energy costs, but also provides demonstration samples and typical experiences for the transformation and upgrading of various energy industries, opening up new ideas for the future green development of the energy industry in the region.

In the next step, the company will continue to anchor the target tasks of the construction of the new power system demonstration area in southern Xinjiang, continuously help the research and development and application of green energy technology, continuously optimize the power business environment, build an all-round and multi-level excellent power supply service system, ensure the stable and efficient development of user-side energy storage, and make every effort to guarantee various power services.

