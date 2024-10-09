The First Zero-carbon Power Station in the Whole of Xinjiang was Completed and Operated in Kuqa City

KUQA, China, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 8, Kuqa Rheostan Street resident Chen came to the entrance of the Kuqa Wangfu car park, and saw the 'Xuelian Bright station - Zero Carbon station'. After seeing this, he walked in curiously, and under the guidance of the salesperson, he experienced the convenient online processing of electricity business, mobile phone charging, and other convenient services.

Recently, the first 'Xuelian Bright station - Zero Carbon station' in the whole of Xinjiang was built and put into operation in Kuqa City, Aksu Region. Tourists and people visiting the old city have entered the station to visit and experience it. The station adopts the new mode of 'photovoltaic + energy storage + intelligent service equipment + shared power modular construction', highlighting the 'zero carbon' and 'intelligent' elements. By configuring 24 square meters of 5KW photovoltaic panels on the roof and 20KWh of energy storage batteries, the station achieves complete self-generation and self-consumption and zero-carbon operation of the power station's internal lighting, air-conditioning, office, and other power-using equipment.

The 'Xuelian Bright station - Zero Carbon Station' is the latest practice of the company's excellent power supply service system construction based on the 'dual-grid integration', and it is the front line of power supply service, where people can not only handle the payment of electricity bills, power query, application for electricity, and other businesses but also enjoy the digital intelligent power service experience through the intelligent cloud platform. The people can not only pay their electricity bills and apply for electricity but also make use of the multimedia equipment in the station to learn about green power trading, distributed photovoltaic, energy storage, and other energy-saving and carbon-reducing tips, and enjoy digital and intelligent power service experience through the intelligent cloud platform. At present, the station is jointly operated and managed by State Grid Kuqa Municipal Power Supply Company and Kuqa Urban Management Bureau.

In the next step, State Grid Aksu Power Supply Company will continue to promote the construction of zero-carbon power stations, extend power supply services, promote low-carbon energy use, advocate electricity saving, and create more intelligent power service new mode, in order to achieve the deep integration of power supply services with new energy industry and low-carbon energy-saving life.

SOURCE State Grid Aksu Power Supply Company