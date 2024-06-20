KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- realme, the world's fastest-growing smartphone brand, proudly announces the highly anticipated launch of the realme GT 6 Series in Malaysia, featuring the realme GT 6 and realme GT 6T, heralded as 'New Flagship Killers Powered by AI'. The bold return to the high-end market underlines the brand's commitment to innovation and redefining expectations for premium smartphones.

The Flagship Killer is Back; realme GT 6 Series Arrives in Malaysia with Snapdragon Processors, Starting from RM1,999

The realme GT 6 Series is now available for purchase nationwide. The realme GT 6 offers two configurations; the 12GB + 256GB is priced at RM2,599, while the 16GB + 512GB is priced at RM2,899. From 21 June to 31 July, customers who purchased the realme GT 6 can get free gifts worth RM797. Meanwhile, the realme GT 6T (12GB + 256GB) retails at RM2,399. Doubling the excitement, customers can bring home the realme GT 6T at RM1,999 during the first sale period from 21 June to 27 June.

Two Flagship Killers with Snapdragon Chipsets Spearhead Smartphone Performance

realme GT 6 Series features powerful Snapdragon processors. Leading the charge, realme GT 6 draws power from Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor with over 1,650,000 benchmark score, delivering lightning-fast responsiveness, smooth multitasking, and unparalleled gaming experiences. Meanwhile, realme GT 6T debuts Malaysia's first Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor, enabling users to efficiently run demanding tasks and intensive games at an accessible price tag.

For an ultimate gaming experience, the GT 6 Series features various gaming-related optimisations, such as Geek Power Tuning, advanced GT Mode, HyperHDR, and more, offering users an exceptional experience.

The World's Brightest Smartphone Display Yet

realme GT 6 Series elevates smartphone displays with the world's brightest display, a groundbreaking 6000nit Ultra Bright display made possible by superior luminescent materials. This exceptional brightness ensures crystal-clear visuals even in harsh, direct sunlight, enhancing outdoor visibility and gaming experiences. In addition, HDR and Pro-XDR technologies enhance visuals for a more immersive experience, especially for gamers looking for lifelike visuals. With 10,240 precision brightness levels and adaptive brightness, the display seamlessly adjusts to any lighting condition.

Maximizing both visual fluidity and power efficiency, realme GT 6 Series' integration of 8T LTPO technology intelligently adapts the refresh rate and power savings of up to 20%, effectively extending battery life to that of a 5800mAh battery (5500mAh base + 300mAh power saving).

realme prioritises user eye health with a 2160Hz PWM dimming technology and an AI-powered eye protection system that adapts screen settings for optimal comfort, including a dedicated Sleep mode for nighttime use. Moreover, the advanced Corning GGV2 glass is used on the GT 6 Series to enhance the drop and scratch resistance.

King of Nightscape Photography with 50MP Night Vision Camera

As a Flagship Killer in its class, realme GT 6 features a 50MP SuperOIS primary camera with an advanced night vision system powered by the Sony LYT-808 sensor, while the realme GT 6T sports a Sony LYT-600 sensor. The main camera set-up of both devices ensures clear shots in every detail, even in low-light conditions.

In addition, the 50MP telephoto camera on realme GT 6 helps users snap clear street and portrait shots with 2x and 4x zoom options. Equipped with all-pixel omnidirectional focusing, DOL-HDR, LBMF, and Dual Native ISO technologies, it ensures exceptional dynamic range, image quality, and low-light performance. Users can enjoy 4K high dynamic range Dolby Vision video recording and playback for a truly cinematic experience.

Both realme GT 6 and realme GT 6T house a 32MP camera on the front, ideal for capturing detailed selfies and crystal-clear video calls. Users can further enhance their photography with features like Portrait Mode, Night Mode, HDR, and AI Beautification.

Flagship Specs with Iceberg Cooling, 120W Charging, and 5500mAh Massive Battery

The realme GT 6 Series incorporates an advanced Iceberg Vapour Cooling System with a massive dual vapour chamber exceeding 10,000 square millimeters – far more bigger than the industry's average – ensuring efficient heat dissipation and sustained performance during the most demanding tasks.

It also boasts a massive 5500mAh long-life battery, capable of 1600 cycles with 80% capacity retention, ensuring long-lasting power for everyday use. Charging is a breeze with 120W SUPERVOOC technology, achieving a 50% charge in 10 minutes. The realme GT 6 Series also dazzles with a striking mirror glass back achieved through over 30 refined processes.

Shaping the Future of Youth Empowerment with NEXT AI

Cognisant of the ever-changing consumer needs, the realme GT 6 Series introduces various AI functions, such as AI Smart Removal, AI Night Vision, AI Smart Loop, and AI Gaming Eye Protection. Alongside the global debut of the realme GT 6 Series, realme proudly announces the establishment of the NEXT AI Lab, demonstrating the company's commitment to making AI technologies accessible to the younger generation. Focusing on AI imaging, efficiency, and personalisation, the lab aims to expand AI applications and benefit young users globally.

The NEXT AI Lab is also launching the AI+UI Populariser Plan to enhance user experience through collaborations with industry leaders like Qualcomm, Google, and Microsoft. realme welcomes other partners to join this movement to popularise AI for youth, aiming to deliver exceptional AI experiences to at least 100 million users within three years.

Please refer below for the purchase availability of the realme GT 6 Series:

Device Variant Platforms Promotion realme GT 6 (Fluid Silver, Razor Green) RM2,899 (12GB+256GB); RM2,599 (16GB+512GB) realme Brand Stores, authorised dealer stores, official Shopee, Lazada and Tiktok Stores First sale gifts worth RM797 (21 June to 31 July 2024): TechLife A1 Smartwatch, 1-year Screen Damage Warranty, 30 Days 1-to-1 Replacement Guarantee realme GT 6T (Fluid Silver, Razor Green) RM2,399 (12GB+256GB) RM400 discounts from 21 Jun to 27 Jun (Only on Shopee, Lazada and TikTok Store)

About realme:

realme is a global consumer technology company disrupting the smartphone market by making cutting-edge technologies more accessible. It provides a range of smartphones and lifestyle technology devices with premium specs, quality, and trend-setting designs to young consumers.

Established by Sky Li in 2018, realme has become one of the top 5 smartphone players in 30 markets globally in just three years, and realme has entered multiple markets worldwide, including China and Southeast Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa, and has a global user base of over 200 million. 2024 is the year of rebranding for realme with its new slogan, "Make it real." Under the new brand spirit, realme will focus more on young users than before and bring real, clear, and tangible benefits to their lives.

For more information, please visit https://www.realme.com/my/ .

SOURCE realme