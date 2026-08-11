The Foodism Show x Thailand Health & Wellness Expo 2026 Promoting Preventive Healthcare for a Sustainable Quality of Life

BANGKOK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Preventive healthcare is becoming a key approach to enhancing quality of life for people of all ages. Recognizing this growing trend, IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd. is organizing The Foodism Show x Thailand Health & Wellness Expo 2026, taking place 27–29 August 2026 at Hall 7, IMPACT Muang Thong Thani. The event brings together nutrition, wellness, medical science, and healthcare services under one roof to inspire healthier lifestyles and sustainable well-being.

The Foodism Show at IMPACT (August 27-29, 2026)

Visitors will discover products and services from more than 350 leading brands, featuring organic food, clean food, plant-based products, functional food, superfoods, dietary supplements, healthy beverages, organic cosmetics, fitness equipment, health technologies, as well as services from hospitals, clinics, wellness centers, and leading wellness providers. Exhibitors will showcase the latest innovations, with exclusive promotions and special offers available throughout the event.

One of the event's major highlights is its comprehensive seminar and discussion program, bringing together doctors, dietitians, nutritionists, wellness experts, and renowned speakers to share insights on today's most important health topics, including Longevity, Wellness Lifestyle, Brain Health, Nutrition, Weight Management, and Smart Wellness. These sessions combine scientific knowledge with practical advice that attendees can easily apply in their daily lives. The event will also feature Live Podcasts exploring future healthcare trends and innovations.

For aspiring entrepreneurs and professionals, the exhibition offers 18 Career Development Workshops, providing hands-on learning opportunities led by experienced brand owners, chefs, and industry experts. Topics range from developing healthy food concepts and brand building to business planning, cost management, and marketing strategies, enabling participants to transform their knowledge into successful careers or businesses.

Beyond educational content, visitors can enjoy a variety of interactive lifestyle experiences designed for health-conscious consumers, including the Color Mix & Match Zone for personal image and style consultation, the Wellness Recovery Zone for relaxation and recovery, DIY Garden & Matcha Workshops, as well as Yoga and Sound & Scent Workshops that promote physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

Another popular attraction is the Health Check & Consultation Zone, where hospitals, clinics, and MMT Clinic will provide complimentary basic health screenings and preventive healthcare consultations, allowing visitors to assess their health and receive professional guidance for a healthier future.

The exhibition will also feature a special pavilion showcasing healthy food products and local wisdom from Yasothon Province, highlighting innovative wellness products inspired by local traditions. In addition, a Business Matching Program will connect entrepreneurs, buyers, and industry professionals, creating valuable networking and business expansion opportunities within Thailand's rapidly growing health and wellness sector.

More than just an exhibition, The Foodism Show x Thailand Health & Wellness Expo 2026 serves as a dynamic platform for learning, knowledge exchange, and inspiration. By integrating food, nutrition, medical science, and wellness, the event aims to encourage healthier lifestyles while supporting entrepreneurs and professionals in driving the sustainable growth of Thailand's health and wellness industry.

Join us at The Foodism Show x Thailand Health & Wellness Expo 2026, taking place 27–29 August 2026, from 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM, at Hall 7, IMPACT Muang Thong Thani.

Free Registration Register now for free via: https://evcnx.co/FDS14

NOTES TO EDITORS: Download the high-resolution images at this link: https://drive.google.com/drive/u/2/folders/1UzDS8Bu_ciSnIiLiQprZmD6mdESm_CJT

For more information about the event, please contact:

Tel: +66(0)2-833-5284

LINE @thefoodismshow | @thwellnessexpo

Facebook: www.facebook.com/thefoodismshow

Instagram: www.instagram.com/thefoodism_show/

or visit event website at www.thefoodism-show.com

About the organizer

IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd. is the leading exhibition organiser in Thailand. We organise and manage professional trade and public exhibitions, conferences, meetings and training, working hand in hand with international trade associations, organisers, and corporations across a broad spectrum of industries.

PR Newswire is the Official Press Release Distribution Partner of The Foodism Show.

SOURCE The Foodism Show