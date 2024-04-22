JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 18, 2024, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and entourage visited Forest City. The Malaysian Minister of Defense Mohamed Khaled bin Haji Nordin, the Malaysian Minister of International Trade and Industry Tengku Zafrul Aziz, the Malaysian Minister of Economy Mohd Rafizi bin Ramli, Johor's Chief Minister, Onn Hafiz joined in the visiting.

The Forest City project in Johor, Malaysia has recently garnered significant attention, as it is set to host the ASEAN Tourism Forum from January 19th to 25th in 2025. This announcement was confirmed by the Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Dato' Sri Tiong King Sing, and his team, who held discussions with the Johor state government.

The remarks made by the Malaysian Minister of Transport, Loke Siew Fook, have also captured public interest. During an interview, he mentioned the need for a reevaluation of the route if the new Kuala Lumpur-Singapore high-speed rail project were to resume. He emphasized the importance of incorporating the Forest City Special Financial Zone and the Johor-Singapore Economic Zone into the planning process to ensure sustainable development and synergize with strategic areas for regional growth.

Additionally, Johor's Chief Minister, Onn Hafiz, revealed that the Johor-Singapore Economic Zone would be closely linked with the Forest City Special Financial Zone. This decision is expected to bring more investment opportunities, job creation, and development projects to Johor, benefiting both residents and businesses.

Furthermore, Onn Hafiz mentioned the establishment of the Iskandar Malaysia Facilitation Center, following the suggestion of the Minister of International Trade and Industry, Tengku Zafrul Aziz. This center will further facilitate business activities in the Forest City, attracting more investments to Johor.

These initiatives from both the Malaysian federal government and the Johor state government underscore their commitment to the development of the Forest City project. This concerted effort not only instills confidence in foreign investors regarding the viability of the Forest City as a strategic business hub but also positions Johor as a focal point for international investments.

