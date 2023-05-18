The Future Energy Show Philippines 2023: Sungrow Presents Solar and Storage Innovations to Unlock the Market Potential

MANILA, Philippines, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Philippines' largest renewable energy show is back after its absence in the past three years. Sungrow's booth had the most visitors during the Manila show as the Company showcased its state-of-the-art solar and storage solutions. The Company is well-positioned to unlock the full potential of the island country's clean energy by teaming up with local partners.

Sungrow Booth at the Future Energy Show Philippines 2023

The Company's newest generation of residential solutions, the SG20RT-P2, and its family debuted in the Philippines for the first time. The SG20RT-P2 is compatible with higher-power PV modules, enabling a higher yield. It is embedded with a smart IV curve scan function and monitoring system, ensuring hassle-free operation and maintenance (O&M). In addition, the product is compatible with the SP600S power optimizer, making it ideal for complicated and future-proof scenarios, maximizing the power each PV module produces, and providing module-level safety and monitoring.

The Philippines' commercial and industrial (C&I) market holds great potential. Sungrow presented its newest C&I PV inverter solution, the SG125CX-P2, which provides higher yields, improved safety, and more flexible usage. The product comes with a 30A per MPP tracker, intelligent IV curve diagnostics, integrated Type 1+2 DC overvoltage protection, and AFCI arc detection, all optimized for function and safety. The CX-P2 is also compatible with the SP600S power optimizer.

The Philippines Department of Energy (DOE) outlined a new market rule to accommodate the development of ESS, indicating that the country sees the untapped potential for the energy storage market. Sungrow's PowerTitan, a liquid cooled ESS tailored to the utility-scale application is one of Sungrow's innovative products. As a result of liquid cooled thermal management, the system has a superior lifespan. The DC-DC controller can charge and discharge battery racks individually, increasing system performance.

The Philippines DOE released the terms of reference for the second round of the Green Energy Auction Program (GEA2) with an installation target of 3.6GW by 2024, unlocking much of the opportunities for both ground-mounted and rooftop solar projects. As the country looks to meet its climate targets and transition to a low-carbon economy, the need for innovative and reliable renewable energy solutions has never been greater.

"We've been contributing to the Philippines market for 10 years. As a key industry pioneer, we embed technical innovation and sustainability at the heart of our business and continue to offer competitive solutions and services to lead the way toward a greener future for the Philippines," said Kevin Guo, Southeast Asia Sales Director of Sungrow.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 340 GW installed worldwide as of December 2022. Founded in 1997 by Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 26-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

