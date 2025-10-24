The Future of Life Sciences, Omics and AI Examined by Leading Global Genomic Experts

Groundbreaking Human-Centric Genomic Foundation Model Unveiled

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The future of Omics and AI in life sciences is the central theme for more than 100 scientists and guests from 19 countries and regions gathered in Hangzhou, China, for the 20th Annual Meeting of the International Conference on Genomics (ICG-20) this week.

Discussions will span global collaboration in omics and AI, cancer genomics, biodiversity and multi-omics of deep-sea organisms, metagenomics and epidemiology, public health and precision medicine, and the transformative potential of AI in healthcare and across life sciences.

At the opening session, BGI-Research and Zhejiang Lab jointly unveiled Genos, an open-source, human-centric genomic foundation model with over 10 billion parameters. This breakthrough paves the way for individuals to easily interpret their own genomic information, fueling advancements in clinical disease diagnosis, personalized medicine, and transformative scientific discoveries.

Delivering the opening address, Professor Huanming Yang, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Co-founder and Member of the Board of Directors of BGI Group, and Chair of the ICG-20 Organizing Committee, reflected on the critical role of global collaboration in driving progress across the field of genomics.

Among the speakers on the first day, Dr. George Church, a member of the U.S. National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineering, and American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and Professor at Harvard Medical School, shared the latest advancements in the integration of omics and AI research.

Dr. James Crabbe, Fellow of Wolfson College at the University of Oxford, showcased how omics technologies and AI are transforming future medicine, ecology, and agriculture.

Dr. Jian Wang, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Director of Zhejiang Lab, outlined the profound impact of open-source innovation and explained how AI, when integrated with science, is emerging as a fundamental tool for scientific discovery.

In addition, Dr. Hefeng Huang, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Dean of the International School of Medicine, Zhejiang University, presented her latest research on leveraging omics technologies for the early prevention of ovarian and breast cancer.

Over the past 20 years, ICG has embodied the collaborative spirit of the Human Genome Project, "Owned by All, Done by All, and Shared by All". ICG remains committed to serve as a vital nexus for connecting international scientific efforts and promoting progress in life sciences.

