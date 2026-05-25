THE FUTURE OF MEN'S HEALTH IS MEASURABLE: EMAGENE.LIFE AND ADAM HEALTH PARTNER TO ADVANCE PRECISION LONGEVITY AND FUNCTIONAL MEDICINE

Emagene.life integrates advanced biodata intelligence, functional medicine, and Avio Health AI technology through a strategic collaboration with Adam Health to support measurable male vitality and longevity.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Men's health is entering a new era of measurable, AI-informed precision care as Emagene.life announces a strategic partnership with Adam Health to advance functional medicine, longevity optimization, and biodata-driven male health insights. Emagene.life will be distributing the Adam health sensor in Malaysia and Singapore.

Emagene.life and Adam Health announce a strategic partnership to advance AI-powered precision men’s health, longevity optimization, and biodata-driven wellness across Malaysia and Singapore.

The collaboration combines Emagene.life's functional medicine and AI-integrated health intelligence ecosystem with Adam Health's men's wellness platform to deliver a more personalized, measurable approach to male vitality, performance, recovery, and long-term health outcomes.

Despite advances in healthcare, many men continue to struggle silently with declining energy, hormonal imbalance, reduced libido, chronic stress, metabolic dysfunction, and accelerated aging — often without meaningful early detection tools or personalized health visibility.

At the center of the partnership is a shared mission: helping men understand what their bodies are communicating in real time, because many traditional healthcare models focus on symptoms only after decline has already occurred. So what this means to patients is earlier insight, more precise intervention, and measurable pathways toward improved energy, libido, hormonal resilience, metabolic health, recovery, and long-term vitality.

The partnership introduces an integrated ecosystem that combines:

Functional medicine assessments and personalized longevity strategies

Advanced biodata measurement and physiological tracking

Adam Sensor data and AndroAge™ scoring for measurable men's health

scoring for measurable men's health AI-assisted interpretation powered by Avio Health technology

Precision wellness protocols designed around individual biomarkers and lifestyle patterns

The Adam Sensor is the world's first consumer device for at-home measurement of nocturnal erections - one of the best and earliest biomarkers of male cardiovascular, hormonal, and metabolic health. Nocturnal erection patterns can signal underlying dysfunction years before clinical symptoms appear, making them a uniquely powerful tool for proactive men's health. Sensor data feeds into AndroAge™, Adam Health's proprietary wellness score that translates complex physiological signals into a single, trackable measure of male vitality.

By integrating the Avio Health AI technology, Emagene.life aims to transform complex health data into actionable intelligence. Rather than relying solely on generalized wellness recommendations, patients gain deeper insight into biological patterns that influence male performance, cardiovascular health, stress response, sleep quality, recovery, hormonal balance, and sexual wellness.

Demand for personalized men's health solutions continues to rise globally as consumers become increasingly interested in longevity science, hormone optimization, preventative health strategies, wearable biodata tracking, and AI-assisted wellness technologies.

"The future of healthcare is shifting from reactive treatment to measurable optimization," said a spokesperson from Emagene.life. "Men are no longer looking only for symptom management — they want real insight into performance, recovery, hormones, metabolism, sleep, and longevity. When biodata, functional medicine, and AI are integrated together, entirely new possibilities emerge for personalized health."

Representatives from Adam Health shared that the collaboration reflects growing demand for modern men's healthcare solutions that are proactive rather than reactive.

"Men today are looking for clarity, personalization, measurable progress, and sustainable performance. This collaboration helps expand access to a more data-informed and longevity-focused model of men's health."

The companies expect the partnership to expand across digital health initiatives, biomarker intelligence, personalized wellness programs, and AI-supported preventative care frameworks in the coming months.

This initiative reflects a broader shift toward precision health, where technology, functional medicine, and real-time biological feedback converge to support healthier aging and improved quality of life for men worldwide.

ABOUT EMAGENE.LIFE

Emagene.life is a functional medicine and longevity-focused platform dedicated to helping individuals optimize health through personalized wellness strategies, biomarker insights, biodata intelligence, and advanced preventative care methodologies.

ABOUT Adam Health

Adam Health is a men's health platform focused on improving male wellness, vitality, performance, and confidence through modern healthcare solutions and personalized support.

MEDIA CONTACT

Emagene.life Media Relations

www.emagene.life

Adam Health Media Relations

www.talktoadam.com

SOURCE Emagene Life