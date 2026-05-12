The Future of Surgical Robotics: Exploring Advanced Supply Chains and Manufacturing at 2026 Medtec

SHANGHAI, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2026, the surgical robotics industry continues to grow steadily. Recent reports show that both procedure volumes and system deployments are rising consistently. Intuitive Surgical surpassed expectations in its Q1 earnings, installing 431 da Vinci systems globally and generating $2.77 billion in revenue, a 23% increase year-on-year[1],[2]. This reflects a broader trend: the global medical robotics companies and the surgical robotics sector are entering a phase of large-scale, high-speed development.

At the same time, the rapid expansion of the global medical robotics market is driving concurrent growth in complete systems, software, and upstream supply chains.

Global Surgical Robotics Market Outlook 2026

Conclusions from multiple authoritative research institutions point to the same trend: the global surgical robotics market continues to maintain double-digit growth.

MarketsandMarkets estimates that the global surgical robotics market was approximately $11.98 billion in 2024 , and will reach $27.14 billion by 2030 , with a CAGR of 14.7% between 2025 and 2030 [3] .

estimates that the global surgical robotics market was approximately , and will reach , with a . Grand View Research estimates the global surgical robot systems market at USD 11,477.3 million in 2024 , growing to USD 23,132.5 million by 2030 , corresponding to a 12.4% CAGR [4] .

estimates the global surgical robot systems market at , growing to , corresponding to a . The Business Research Company provides a more optimistic scenario, projecting the market at $11.15 billion in 2025 and $29.23 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of approximately 21.3%[5].

Several key points can be summarized:

The market size for 2024–2025 is roughly in the $11–12 billion range, depending on statistical methodology. By 2030, forecasts range from $23 to $29 billion, reflecting different assumptions regarding penetration rates across countries. North America remains the largest regional market, while the Asia-Pacific region (especially China, Japan, South Korea, and India) is considered the fastest-growing. Expansion in these markets directly drives the global layout of surgical robot companies. Current high-growth applications are concentrated in general surgery, gynecology and urology, orthopedic and spinal surgery, and thoracic & respiratory interventions.

Upstream Supply Chain: Core Components and Software

As more surgical robot manufacturers expand system deployments, the related upstream market is also rapidly growing, including precision transmissions, micro-sensors, endoscope modules, AI chips, and specialized consumables.

According to Grand View Research, the global surgical robot accessories market was $4.76 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a 14.0% CAGR from 2024 to 2030[6]. Updated data from Towards Healthcare predicts that the global surgical robot accessories market will grow from $5.85 billion in 2024 to $13.63 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 9.07%[7].

2026 Medtec, known as Asia's Leading Medical Device Supply Chain Expo, is scheduled from 1st-3rd September. It serves as an important platform for interaction between surgical robot companies and supply chain enterprises, facilitating exploration of components, processes, and new materials.

The show will happen at Shanghai New International Expo Center from N1-N4 to provide solutions for medical device companies from R&D to Commercial Manufacturing. [Apply Now for Your Free 2026 Medtec Ticket]

Top 10 Surgical Robot Companies Global

The following is a list of 10 surgical robot companies worth noting:

Company Segment Key Data 2026 Innovative Products Intuitive Surgical(US) Laparoscopic Q1 revenue $2.77B (+23%); 60% global share da Vinci 5, Ion system Medtronic(Ireland) Soft-tissue Hugo launched commercially in the US Hugo robotic system Johnson &

Johnson (US) Laparoscopic Ottava filed for FDA approval Ottava surgical system Stryker (US) Orthopedic Mako platform leads joint replacement Mako robotic system Smith+Nephew (UK) Orthopedic AI planning for arthroplasty CORIOGRAPH modeling service CMR Surgical (UK) Laparoscopic Modular portable design Versius robotic system MicroPort MedBot (China) Laparoscopic 200+ global orders for Toumai Toumai laparoscopic robot Jingfeng Medical (China) Laparoscopic 184.83% revenue growth in 2025 Multi-port + single-port integrated platform Tinavi (China) Orthopedic >40% China market share Tianji AIO orthopedic robot Cornerstone Robotics (China) Laparoscopic Full-stack independent R&D Sentire laparoscopic robot

Table: Quick Overview of Leading Surgical Robot Companies, 2026 . Data sources: consolidated from industry reports, market research, and publicly available company information.

Global Competitive Landscape of Surgical Robotics Companies

United States

North America remains the largest and most mature market for surgical robots, accounting for approximately 60–65% of the global market[3].

Intuitive Surgical maintains a significant installed base in soft-tissue robotics, particularly with increasing penetration in general surgery areas such as gallbladder, appendix, and colorectal procedures. In orthopedics, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, and Smith+Nephew compete intensely in knee and hip replacement robotics, offering hospitals multiple options.

China

China has become one of the fastest-growing key regional markets for surgical robots worldwide.

According to Frost & Sullivan, the total Chinese surgical robotics market is expected to reach RMB 22.45 billion in 2026, and RMB 70.85 billion by 2030, representing a CAGR of 33.3%[8,9]. In 2025, domestic laparoscopic surgical robots surpassed imported systems in quantity for the first time in public tenders.

Notable Chinese surgical robot companies include MicroPort MedBot (Toumai), Jingfeng Medical (MP1000, CP1000), Tinavi (Tianji orthopedic robot), and Cornerstone Robotics (Sentire).

Other Countries and Regions

In Europe, Germany, the UK, France, and Italy are the most active adopters of surgical robots. Market research generally identifies these countries as the main sources of market growth in Europe.

Overall, the global surgical robotics market is forming a multi-layered competitive landscape: on one level, global surgical robot companies compete internationally; on another, international and local brands contest emerging markets such as Asia; additionally, there is intense competition across different price ranges and clinical specialties. This competitive landscape is likely to continue evolving over the next few years.

Exploring Innovation at 2026 Medtec

In 2026, numerous leading surgical robot companies and their engineering teams will gather on-site at Medtec to identify reliable component partners, new materials, and process innovations. For professional attendees seeking insight into global and Asia-based supply chains, Medtec provides an ideal setting to observe interactions between surgical robot companies and the upstream ecosystem.

Typical categories of surgical robotics supply chain exhibitors at Medtec include medical materials, robotic arm contract manufacturing, endoscope modules, optical lenses, specialty cables, motors, and sterilized consumables.

Schedule your visit to discover opportunities for supply chain partnerships.

References:

Earnings call transcript: Intuitive Surgical Q1 2026 beats forecasts, stock reacts. Available at: https://www.investing.com/news/transcripts/earnings-call-transcript-intuitive-surgical-q1-2026-beats-forecasts-stock-reacts-93CH-4627814 Intuitive Announces First Quarter Earnings. Available at: https://finance.yahoo.com/sectors/healthcare/articles/intuitive-announces-first-quarter-earnings-203800175.html?guccounter=1 Surgical Robots Market Size, Growth, Share & Trends Analysis. Available at: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/surgical-robots-market-256618532.html Global Surgical Robot Systems Market Size & Outlook. Available at： https://www.grandviewresearch.com/horizon/outlook/surgical-robot-systems-market-size/global Surgical Robots Market Report 2026. Available at: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/surgical-robots-global-market-report Surgical Robot Accessories Market (2024 - 2030). Available at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/surgical-robot-accessories-market-report Surgical Robot Accessories Market Evolution with AI Integration. Available at: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/surgical-robot-accessories-market-sizing Available at: https://www.toutiao.com/article/7625686968088773158/ Available at: https://pdf.dfcfw.com/pdf/H3_AP202503191644657327_1.pdf?1742383413000.pdf

SOURCE Medtec China