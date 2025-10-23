The Future Starts Now: AI Dual Inverter Washer & Dryer Set L9 Debuts at Canton Fair

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 138th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) is currently underway at the Guangzhou International Convention and Exhibition Center. As a leading global brand in smart home appliances, Dreame presents a full range of washing solutions: high-end flagship L9 washer & dryer set, family-oriented P55 handwash washer & dryer set, and the MilkTab mini washer-dryer designed for baby wear. With this systematic lineup, Dreame meets the diverse needs of modern households. The L9 washer & dryer set, featuring the world's first bionic robotic knob, made its global debut, becoming one of the most talked-about products at this year's Canton Fair.

Innovative Breakthroughs: Global Firsts Redefine Laundry Experience

The L9 set combines three world-first technologies, showcasing Dreame's home appliance innovation. The Core technologies include PressFree steam care for 25-minute wrinkle removal, a dual inverter heat pump system that dries 1 kg of laundry in 30 minutes, and the FreshLoop plasma air circulation system offering up to 12 hours of intelligent anti-wrinkle care, delivering a complete and exceptional laundry experience for users.

Tech Edge: Patent-based Innovation

Dreame has built a strong technological foundation with 141 patents in washing and drying. Leveraging its strong R&D capabilities, Dreame laundry machines have earned international recognition and claimed the Platinum Winner by London Design Award, honored by Paris Design Awards and other international awards.The L9 set, praised for its innovation, achieved the International Woolmark Company's dual Green Label certification—an honor held by only 5% of products, ensuring premium care for wool, silk, and other delicate fabrics.

Global Outlook: Smart Laundry for All Scenarios

Dreame is accelerating its global development. In April 2025, it began constructing a smart factory in Lishui, Nanjing, with an annual production of 2.5 million washing machines. In September, founder Yu Hao visited German production sites to advance the "China R&D, Germany Manufacturing, Global Sales" strategy.

At the Canton Fair, Dreame's booth attracted long queues, with international buyers eager to experience the new products. A European distributor said: "The most innovative washing machine, blending technology and aesthetics—truly the future of the industry."

The L9 launch marks a shift in World's appliance industry, and highlights Dreame's evolution from product maker to lifestyle brand. With technology at its core, Dreame is leading high-end laundry care into a new era.

The article is from Shuzhi Society.

SOURCE Shuzhi Society