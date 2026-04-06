The GoDaddy App Streamlines Business on the Go

Helping entrepreneurs create, manage and grow from the convenience of their phone

TEMPE, Ariz., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneurs can now bring their business with them everywhere they go using the reimagined GoDaddy app, a mobile-first experience designed to help owners create, manage and grow their businesses.

The GoDaddy app brings together the tools entrepreneurs need to keep business moving. Now small business owners can build a website, manage domains, create branded content, connect with customers, and stay on top of important business updates on the go. The launch reflects GoDaddy's commitment to making business ownership simpler and more accessible for today's entrepreneurs.

"Entrepreneurs today need tools that work as hard and as flexibly as they do," said Tristan Krause, senior director of product management at GoDaddy. "The GoDaddy app gives our customers one trusted place to create content, manage their online presence, engage with customers and keep their businesses moving — all from their phone."

The GoDaddy app is designed to support business owners at every stage, from idea to growth, with features that make it easier to manage key parts of their business.

Key benefits of the GoDaddy app include:

Create with ease - Generate custom logos and videos using tools and templates designed for entrepreneurs

- Generate custom logos and videos using tools and templates designed for entrepreneurs Manage from anywhere - Build and update websites, search for and manage domains, and monitor business activity with just a tap

- Build and update websites, search for and manage domains, and monitor business activity with just a tap Connect with customers - Respond to customer messages faster through a unified inbox

- Respond to customer messages faster through a unified inbox Stay proactive - Receive real-time alerts, account notifications and secure sign-in tools like multi-factor authentication (MFA)

- Receive real-time alerts, account notifications and secure sign-in tools like multi-factor authentication (MFA) Keep marketing moving - Easy to use tools to create custom branded and social content and schedule posts for social channels

- Easy to use tools to create custom branded and social content and schedule posts for social channels Mobile first design - Available on both iOS and Android for business owners who live on their phones

The app also retains the creative tools customers already know and use, now within a broader GoDaddy-branded experience that better reflects the full range of capabilities available on mobile. This evolution helps reinforce GoDaddy as a comprehensive business companion while improving brand recognition, discoverability and confidence for customers looking for an official GoDaddy mobile experience.

Entrepreneurs can download the GoDaddy app today using the App Store and Google Play.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, the world's largest domain name registrar, helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a website and logo, sell their products and services and accept payments. GoDaddy Airo®, the company's AI-powered experience, makes growing a small business faster and easier by helping them to get their idea online in minutes, drive traffic and boost sales. GoDaddy's expert guides are available 24/7 to provide assistance. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

Source: GoDaddy Inc.

SOURCE GoDaddy Inc.