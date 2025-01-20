The Grand Opening of the IBF Para Bowling World Championships

Kai Tak Sports Park Hosts Its First International Event Highlighting the Spirit of Para Sports

HONG KONGJan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 IBF Para Bowling World Championships kicked off today at noon with an opening ceremony at the new Top Bowl Tenpin Bowling Centre in Kai Tak Sports Park. This event, along with the IBF World Cup, marks the first two international events hosted at the Park. Notably, the IBF Para Bowling World Championships is also the first "M Mark" para sports event organized by the Hong Kong, China Tenpin Bowling Congress. This highlights Hong Kong's appeal and capabilities as Asia's premier sports event hub. With its comprehensive barrier-free facilities, the Top Bowl Tenpin Bowling Centre at Kai Tak Sports Park serves as the perfect venue for hosting its inaugural para sports event.

The Hong Kong representative team and the representatives from the co-organizing institutions.

The event welcomes competitors from 18 countries and regions worldwide, including Australia, Finland, Malaysia, the United States, and the host, Hong Kong, China. Approximately 190 athletes and 120 team members are participating in this grand occasion. During the opening ceremony, Ms. Vivien Lau, SBS, JP., Chairman of the Hong Kong, China Tenpin Bowling Congress (HKTBC), joined guests for a traditional lion dance performance and an eye-dotting ceremony. His Excellency Sheikh Talal, President of the International Bowling Federation, then officially declared the championship open. The ceremony concluded with an oath-taking segment for athletes and team members, and the lion dancers gracefully led the participants out of the venue, bringing the ceremony to a perfect close.

As the first international event hosted since the opening of Kai Tak Sports Park, this championship is being held at the Top Bowl Tenpin Bowling Centre, which boasts 40 international standard lanes, providing a professional competition environment for the world's top bowlers. Sheikh Talal Mohammed Al-Sabah stated, "I am confident that this championship will be held successfully, as the HKTBC has provided an accessible venue for our athletes. This ensures that they can compete in a friendly and comfortable environment. In addition to experiencing the warm hospitality and high efficiency of the event officials and venue staff, they will also feel at home. I look forward to seeing all athletes perform at their best and to an enjoyable and memorable competition."

The IBF Para Bowling World Championships has been designated as an "M Mark" by the Major Sports Events Committee, making it the first "M Mark" para sports event hosted by the Hong Kong Tenpin Bowling Congress. In her speech, Ms. Vivien L expressed, " This competition features many 'firsts.' We are honored to have been awarded the M Mark for this championship by the Major Sports Events Committee under the Sports Commission of the Hong Kong government. This marks the first time that the M Mark has been granted to a world championship for persons with disabilities."

Competitors in this championship will vie for awards in seven different categories. TPB1, TPB2, and TPB3 are for athletes with varying degrees of visual impairment. TPB4 is divided into National Team (Virtus) and Non-National Team (Special Olympics) for athletes with intellectual disabilities. For athletes with physical disabilities, the categories are TPB8 for wheelchair bowling athletes, TPB9 for bowling athletes without a lower limb, and TPB10 for bowling athletes without an upper limb. The Hong Kong, China para bowling team is fielding 22 athletes, many of whom have achieved remarkable results in international competitions, including Cheung Hoi Tung in the TPB3 category and Chow Pui Kin in the TPB10 category. The Hong Kong, China intellectual disabilities bowling team consists of 4 men and 4 women, with 3 athletes participating in an international competition for the first time. Following the successful opening ceremony, the championship will feature a series of intense competitions from 17 to 24 January. This event is not just a sports feast, but also a stage to showcase Hong Kong's passion for sports and the spirit of para sports.

