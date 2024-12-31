The Greek Classicist Exclaimed "Unbelievable!" Thrice and Made Five Freehand Sketches to Highlight Eastern Architecture's Charm

Shandian News

31 Dec, 2024, 11:03 CST

JINAN, China, Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Shandian news.

From Nov 3 to 5, 26 classicists from 8 countries, who were also the distinguished guests of the first World Conference of Classics, participated in Exploring China: Impressions of Qilu event. On Nov 5, Manolis Korres, a Greek expert in the restoration of the Acropolis and a member of the Section of Letters and Fine Arts of the Academy of Athens, was deeply impressed by the architecture in Confucius' hometown. He made five sketches to highlight the magnificent Eastern architecture infused with Chinese wisdom.

Impressions of Qilu event
