The green power trading electricity volume in Turfan has surged significantly in 2024

TURFAN, China, Jan. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 9, 2024, data released by Xinjiang Power Trading Centre Co., Ltd. indicated that the green power trading electricity volume in the Turfan region reached 0.97 billion kWh, representing a remarkable year-on-year increase of up to 14 times. This substantial growth underscores the region's successful transition towards green energy.

State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company has taken proactive measures to expedite the development of the green power market. The company has facilitated the government's introduction of a renewable energy consumption action plan, specifying new energy consumption ratios for key energy-consuming entities and establishing a market mechanism with a high proportion of new energy. These efforts have effectively promoted the "new energy participation in all trading varieties of the 24-hour curve" trading model and ensured continuous market opening on working days, thereby better accommodating the fluctuating characteristics of new energy output.

Furthermore, State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company established a green power certificate service station in Gaochang District, providing customers with convenient green power trading services and fostering a green consumption atmosphere throughout society. During the Autonomous Region Tourism Development Conference and the Turfan Grape Festival, the company achieved 100% green power supply and assisted three export-oriented enterprises in achieving low-carbon transformation, thereby enhancing the international influence of their brands.

Looking ahead, State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company will continue to implement measures to expand its "Power Supply + Energy Efficiency Bill" service, guiding society towards more efficient, economical, and environmentally friendly electricity usage, and contributing to the clean and low-carbon transformation of local energy resources.

SOURCE State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company