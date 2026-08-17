The GXS Credit Card is Singapore's highest unlimited cashback credit card and one of the best for Grab and Singtel customers

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GXS Bank

17 Aug, 2026, 15:00 CST

Offering up to 10 per cent cashback in GrabCoins for Grab and 1.75 per cent cashback on Singtel payments and everyday spending

SINGAPORE, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Earning cashback just got even simpler for consumers in Singapore with the launch of the GXS Credit Card. Customers can earn up to 10 per cent instant cashback in GrabCoins on all Grab spending, with higher cashback rates unlocked as monthly Grab spending increases, making it one of the best credit cards in the market for Grab users.

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Customers who pay their Singtel bills with the GXS Credit Card will also earn 1.75 per cent unlimited cashback with no minimum spend requirement or cashback cap. This means that they will earn cashback for every dollar that they pay for their Singtel bills.

For all eligible local non-Grab and Singtel bill payments, the GXS Credit Card offers 1.75 per cent unlimited cashback on all eligible transactions. To enjoy cashback on these spends, customers simply need to spend a minimum of S$500 within their monthly billing cycle.

With the GXS Credit Card, customers can enjoy:

  • Unlimited instant cashback in GrabCoins on eligible Grab spending at home or overseas, with higher cashback rates unlocked as monthly Grab spending increases.
    • Instant cashback credited in GrabCoins immediately after every eligible Grab transaction across Grab rides, GrabFood, GrabMart and GrabExpress
    • No minimum spend required to earn cashback on Grab spending.
  • No foreign exchange fees on all overseas spend
  • 1.75 per cent cashback on all eligible Singtel bill payments, with no minimum spend requirement and no cashback cap.
  • 1.75 per cent unlimited cashback on all other eligible local spending (non-Grab and non-Singtel bills), subject to a minimum monthly spend of S$500, with no cashback cap.

Earn GrabCoins and offset your Grab spend instantly with the GXS Credit Card

Grab customers can earn 3, 5 and 10 per cent of instant cashback in GrabCoins when they use the GXS Credit Card for Grab rides, GrabFood, GrabMart and GrabExpress.

There is no minimum spend required to earn cashback on Grab spending, while higher cashback rates are unlocked as monthly Grab spending increases.

Customers also enjoy no foreign exchange fees on overseas spending, while continuing to earn cashback based on their applicable Grab monthly spending tiers. More details as illustrated in the table below.

How cashback works on the GXS Credit Card:

Spending Category

Monthly Spend Bracket

Cashback Rate & Type

Eligibility

Local Grab Spends

Any amount under $500

3% (Base GrabCoins Rewards)

Base tier. No minimum spend required.

Local Grab Spends

From S$500 onwards

5% back in GrabCoins, comprising:

  • Base GrabCoins Reward of 3% back in GrabCoins AND
  • Bonus GrabCoins Reward of 2% back in GrabCoins

  • Total non-Grab spend of at least S$500/month

Local Grab Spends

From S$1,000 onwards

10% back in GrabCoins, comprising:

  • Base GrabCoins Reward of 3% back in GrabCoins AND
  • Bonus GrabCoins Reward of 7% back in GrabCoins

  • Total non-Grab spend of at least S$500/month

Overseas Grab Spends

Any amount

10% (GrabCoins)

No minimum spend, no cap.

General / Off-Grab Spend

Any eligible spend

1.75%

(Cashback)

Requires a total minimum card spend of S$500/month. No cap.

Fuss-free cashback on Singtel bill payments 

Customers earn 1.75 per cent cashback on all eligible Singtel bill payments, with no minimum spend requirement and no monthly cashback cap.

The same cashback rate also applies to other eligible Singtel spending, with no monthly cap and no need to activate bonus categories or register for promotions. The minimum card spend of S$500 within the monthly billing cycle will apply.

For more information on the GXS Credit Card, visit https://gxs.com.sg/creditcard

About GXS Bank

GXS Bank is a digital bank focused on making banking better for the everyday consumer and businesses.

The Bank aims to improve financial inclusion and to drive financial revolution for its customers through the secure and ethical use of technology and data.

GXS Bank holds a banking licence issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. It is owned by a consortium consisting of Grab Holdings Inc. – Southeast Asia's leading super app, and Singtel – Asia's leading communications technology group.

As part of a regional network of digital banks, GXS Bank also works closely with GXBank, its digital bank subsidiary in Malaysia and Superbank, a digital bank in Indonesia in whom the Bank has a minority stake.

SOURCE GXS Bank

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