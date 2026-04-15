The Hashgraph Group and Teleport to Develop Digital Customs Documentation System for Southeast Asian eCommerce Trade

An AI-driven Digital Customs Documentation System built on Hedera's distributed ledger technology that enhances speed, security, and transparency for cross border trade, leveraging Teleport's cross border eCommerce logistics expertise.

SCHWYZ, Switzerland, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hashgraph Group (THG), the Swiss-based Web3 and AI technology engineering company operating within the Hedera ecosystem and specialised in developing enterprise solutions, and Teleport, Capital A's logistics venture and leading Southeast Asian eCommerce logistics specialist, have joined forces to co-develop a Digital Customs Documentation System (DCDS) to digitise and manage customs document lifecycle for cross-border trade, with its proof of concept specifically focusing on eCommerce movements and behaviour.

Deepak Lalan (left), Head of GCC and Enterprise Programs, The Hashgraph Group, and Milan Dhingra (right), Chief Product and Technology Officer, Teleport

The system will offer a first-of-its-kind capability for faster yet secure cross-border trade across Southeast Asia. The system aims to help reduce parcel misclassification, documentation errors that typically come with multi-party handovers, and disputes that delay cross-border deliveries, among others. The system addresses a persistent customs challenge in cross border eCommerce trade, with Avalara's 2023-2024 research finding that 43% of organisations cite shipments delayed in customs and 41% pointing to complex and non-harmonised customs regulatory compliance and HS code requirements as one of the leading issues in the supply chain.

The system is designed with three critical core technical capabilities. Firstly, it secures immutable shipping event records using Hedera's distributed ledger technology (DLT) and second, it seamlessly integrates with TradeTrust – an established framework that standardises digital trade with enhanced security and legal certainty for the international trade ecosystem. It enables paperless and tamper-proof trade records that support broader digital customs documentation across trade flow, while strengthening customs risk assessment, reducing delays, costs, and manual effort required for customs clearance. Third, integrating AI-assisted Harmonised System (HS) code validation to further improve classification accuracy.

Stefan Deiss, Co-Founder and CEO of The Hashgraph Group, says, "We are excited to be working with Teleport on this state-of-the-art cross-border shipment logistics system that significantly enhances and streamlines the entire lifecycle of e-commerce parcels, from initial processing and accurate documentation to comprehensive tracking and final delivery. We are tackling a long-standing challenge in cross-border trade by reducing complexity and delays associated with customs documentation, leveraging agentic automation with lightning-fast transaction speed."

The Digital Customs Documentation System integrates with Hedera to capture immutable and auditable records of all critical shipment events. The system implements the TradeTrust framework to provide legally recognised electronic trade documents (LRETD) and addresses the challenge in traditional logistics such as dangerous-goods misclassification, by leveraging DLT for transparency, LRETD for legal certainty, and AI for classification accuracy.

Teleport, Capital A's logistics venture, on a mission to move things across Southeast Asia faster, cheaper and better than anyone, operates the region's largest and deepest air logistics network. In 2025, Teleport moved over 167 million parcels across Asia Pacific, bringing proven technical cross-border logistics and trade systems expertise. The Digital Customs Documentation system will use Hedera's Consensus Service (HCS) to digitise and manage the full customs document lifecycle, initially focused on Malaysian cross-border lanes and high-volume domestic by-air routes.

Milan Dhingra, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Teleport, says, "We are committed to seeing traditional logistics integrated with Web3 technology to provide a single source of truth that is verifiable and immutable for seamless and faster customs clearance. Teleport, as a logistics company, will always be a physical business – but how we work must be digital-first. Therefore, we are always on the move to explore new ways, in both near and long-term horizons, to solve long-running industry problems with technology. We see opportunities to improve risk assessment and lower administrative costs as well as enhance the overall customer experience by unlocking and untangling what we can in our supply chain. The success of this solution will allow us to systematically be faster, cheaper and better, continuously."

Deepak Lalan, Head of GCC and Enterprise Programs at The Hashgraph Group added, "The solution that we're building is designed to scale across global trade. It can support cross-border logistics by land, air, and sea, and it can extend beyond customs to other stakeholders across the trade system.

With the full integration of THG's TrackTrace solution for global supply chain transparency, the Digital Customs Documentation System provides immutable data audit trails, traceability, and end-to-end transparency through cryptographically verified decentralized identifiers (DIDs). The proof of concept for this enterprise solution is planned for a 1H 2027 completion and will bring together merchants and other ecosystem partners around the world on a shared digital customs documentation system, with a pathway to extend access to customs authorities over time globally.

About The Hashgraph Group

The Hashgraph Group (THG) is a Swiss-based Web3 and AI technology engineering company operating within the Hedera ecosystem. Specialized in the design, development, and deployment of enterprise-grade solutions on Hedera, THG is focused on building business without barriers by converging agentic intelligence and workflow automation with decentralization and trusted data infrastructure, enabling sustainable competitive advantage for its clients in the digital economy. For more information, please visit www.hashgraph-group.com.

About Teleport

Teleport is an integrated eCommerce logistics specialist operating the largest, yet asset-light, air network in Southeast Asia. We are on a mission to move things across the region faster, cheaper and better than anyone else – by giving access to affordable and reliable cross-border delivery for all big and small businesses, as fast as next-day. Teleport is a logistics venture of Capital A, with a presence across Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Chinese Mainland, Chinese Hong Kong and India.

For more information, please visit teleport.it or our social media on LinkedIn, and Instagram.

For Media Enquiries:

The Hashgraph Group

Lara Malak

[email protected]

Teleport

Nathrah Johar Salim (Ms.)

+60 12 297 7674

[email protected]

Teleport Communications Team: [email protected]

SOURCE The Hashgraph Group