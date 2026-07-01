The Hidden Cost of Efficiency: How Singapore Professionals Manage "Chronic Low-Grade Fatigue"

SINGAPORE, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With locals working an average of 43–45 hours per week, Singapore professionals face widespread "chronic low-grade fatigue." Research in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) links this persistent exhaustion to systemic inflammation, which impairs cognitive performance and executive focus. To combat this, elite professionals treat health as a strategic asset, using high-purity Omega-3 (EPA+DHA) to mitigate inflammation and sustain brain efficiency. Meeting this demand, Belgium-based premium Omega-3 brand WHC today announced the Singapore launch of its flagship fish oil, UnoCardio 1000, offering a high-purity solution tailored for the metabolic resilience of the high-stakes workforce.

Escaping the "Inefficiency Trap" with High-Concentration Fish Oil

However, many fall into the "inefficiency trap." Standard supplements contain only 30% active ingredients, forcing you to consume unnecessary fillers—a compromise that true efficiency rejects. This is why discerning professionals are turning to high-purity fish oil. Recently, world-renowned premium brands have entered Singapore, most notably WHC, founded by Jo Wyckmans. With its 95% high purity and optimal rTG bioavailability, WHC UnoCardio 1000 is not just a supplement—it is a strategic investment in evidence-based cellular optimization. Avoid masking fatigue with quantity; support your body with high-quality purity. This reflects the health approach valued by Singapore's professionals.

Three Hidden Standards for Selecting the High Purity Fish Oil

To maintain optimal health, selecting verified quality is essential. With WHC's official launch in Singapore, its flagship product, UnoCardio 1000, sets the new industry benchmark:

1. High Purity Over Dosage: WHC contains 95% or more Omega-3 concentration. Utilizing patented Supercritical Fluid Chromatography (SFC), it provides a high-purity fish oil.

2. Form Over Price: Cheap EE-form fish oil has low absorption. UnoCardio 1000 utilizes the premium rTG form, which offers an absorption rate 4x higher than the EE form, ensuring every milligram is converted into cellular energy.

3. Third-Party Certification: High-level professionals value empirical evidence. WHC holds a 5-star IFOS rating and consistently ranks at the top of Labdoor's quality assessments, ensuring no heavy metal contamination and total label transparency.

4. Global Authority & Sustainability Commitment: Backed by additional top-tier international certifications from GOED, Friend of the Sea, and NSF, this represents a choice that is as kind to the planet as it is to your health.

Precision Repair: The "1+1 Formula" Tailored for Singapore Life

WHC UnoCardio 1000 is optimized for the Singaporean lifestyle:

The Ultimate Subtraction: Due to its 95% high purity, a single capsule delivers the efficacy of four standard supplements, eliminating unnecessary filler intake.

Office Synergy (added Vitamin D3): Tailored for office workers, each capsule includes 1000 IU of Vitamin D3 to balance mood, maintain focus, and nourish skin and eyes during long hours in air-conditioned environments.

The Ultimate Investment in Your Body

WHC sources small, deep-sea fish from pristine waters, manufactured by KD Pharma in Germany under strict pharmaceutical-grade GMP standards. This is more than a supplement; it is a commitment to a high-quality life. Instead of covering up fatigue with quantity, focus on supporting your body through high purity—this aligns with the health standards valued by Singapore's professionals.

About WHC

Founded in Belgium in 2009 by Jo Wyckmans, the "father of Omega-3," WHC focuses on the research and innovation of high-purity fish oil and has become a leading global brand of fish oil nutritional supplements. Since its inception, it has always adhered to the principles of purity, environmental protection, and high efficacy, committed to providing global consumers with the highest quality Omega-3 products, and has been highly recognized in the European, American, and Chinese markets.

The data regarding Singapore's working hours is sourced from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) Annual Labor Force Report. The medical correlation between chronic fatigue and systemic inflammation referenced in this release is based on the study "Inflammation and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome" published in JAMA (2023).

SOURCE WHC