The Hong Kong Green Building Council Reaches Milestone of 100 "Zero-Carbon-Ready Building Certifications", Launches Third Edition of "Climate Change Framework for Built Environment"

Advocates Industry to Harness Green Finance to Tackle Climate and Ecological Challenges for Building a Sustainable Future

HONG KONG, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Green Building Council (HKGBC) held the Zero-Carbon-Ready Building Certificate Presentation Ceremony on 26 November, presenting 35 certificates, bringing the cumulative total to 100 certificates to date. This marks a significant milestone for Hong Kong's building industry on the path towards net zero. At the same event, the HKGBC officially launched the Third Edition of the "HKGBC Climate Change Framework for Built Environment", which not only updates the original chapters but also features a new chapter on "Biodiversity & Nature-based Solutions", further responding to the urgent global need to address climate change and ecological conservation, calling on the industry to leverage green finance to jointly tackle climate and ecological challenges.

The “HKGBC Climate Change Framework for Built Environment (3rd Edition) Launching cum Zero-Carbon-Ready Building Certificate Presentation Ceremony” brought together approximately 200 industry leaders and experts to explore pathways for carbon reduction and sustainable development in the built environment.

The ceremony was officiated by the Guest of Honour, Mr TSE Chin-wan, BBS, JP, Secretary for Environment and Ecology, the Government of the HKSAR, and Dr CHEUNG Tin-cheung, SBS, Chairman of the HKGBC. The event brought together approximately 200 industry leaders and experts to witness this important moment. A total of 35 "Zero-Carbon-Ready-Building Certifications" were presented, covering 34 building projects across government department, developers, property management companies and the banking sector. These include the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department, Sino Group, Great Eagle Group, Shui On Group, Hong Yip Service Co. Ltd., JLL, China Construction Bank, Citigroup Inc., Hang Seng Bank. Among these, five projects were awarded "Target Setting Certificates" and one project received the first-ever "Progress Certificate", demonstrating their commitment to achieving carbon reduction targets ahead of schedule and highlighting the industry's proactive action in driving low-carbon transformation.

The "Zero-Carbon-Ready Building Certification Scheme" is launched under the "HKGBC Climate Change Framework for Built Environment", aimed at supporting the industry in formulating net zero strategies and promoting carbon reduction in the built environment. Since its launch, the Framework has recorded over 45,000 downloads, covering more than 50 regions globally, demonstrating Hong Kong's leading position in the field of green building.

The Third Edition of the Framework has been revised by the HKGBC through the Editorial Panel and five Expert Groups comprising 46 industry experts. Major revisions include updates to the content and guidance on embodied carbon, operational carbon, carbon offsetting, climate risk assessment and disclosure, as well as showcasing practical case studies on climate adaptation and resilience. The edition also features a new chapter on "Biodiversity & Nature-based Solutions", responding to the close interconnection between nature, biodiversity and climate change, and promoting Hong Kong as a low-carbon and resilient city.

Speaking at the event, Mr TSE Chin-wan, BBS, JP, Secretary for Environment and Ecology, the Government of the HKSAR, welcomed the launch of HKGBC's Third Edition of Climate Change Framework for Built Environment. He said, "The new edition has incorporated the latest developments to address not only carbon emissions, but also carbon offsetting, biodiversity, and nature-based solutions. With local case studies compiled to illustrate effective applications, the updated Framework is a valuable reference for the building sector in achieving 'net-zero'." Secretary TSE also expressed appreciation to the recipients of the "Zero-Carbon-Ready Building Certificate" and thanked HKGBC for promoting "greener buildings", adding that he looked forward to forging a more sustainable future together.

Dr CHEUNG Tin-cheung, SBS, Chairman of the HKGBC, remarked, "A biodiverse built environment can enhance liveability, residents' wellbeing and climate resilience. However, human development can also disturb nature. As financial institutions increasingly integrate nature into their investment decisions, companies that effectively manage nature-related risks will have greater access to green finance. The Third Edition of the Climate Change Framework for Built Environment provides clear and definitive direction for the industry, helping enterprises strike a balance between development and conservation, while seizing green finance opportunities to jointly build a sustainable future for Hong Kong."

Ir Prof. PAN Shu-jie, Chairman of the Sustainable Development Committee of the HKGBC, remarked in his closing speech, "The new chapter in the Third Edition of the Framework encourages the building industry to disclose nature-related impacts in line with established standards, and to assess associated risks, opportunities and dependencies, thereby identifying potential areas for improvement. We sincerely hope that this Framework will continue to advance Hong Kong towards a greener and more sustainable built environment."

At the ceremony, Ir Harry LAI, BBS, Executive Director of the HKGBC, together with the convenors of various chapters, including Prof. Jack CHENG of The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology; Ir Dr Raymond YAU of Raymond Yau & Co.; Ms Grace KWOK of Allied Sustainability and Environmental Consultants Group Limited; Ir Dr Bruce CHONG of Arup; and Mr Alexander (Sandy) Main DUGGIE of URBIS Limited, introduced the updates in the new edition and future development directions.

Furthermore, Ir LAI moderated a panel discussion exploring issues related to climate change in the built environment. Panellists included Mr Arthur LEE, JP, of Environment and Ecology Bureau; Mr Ronald YOUNG of Hong Kong Monetary Authority; Ms Kitty CHEUNG of Hang Seng Bank; and Ir Joe CHOW of the IFMA Hong Kong Chapter. The discussion covered policy aspects including Hong Kong's Climate Action Plan 2050 and the Hong Kong Taxonomy for Sustainable Finance, how Hong Kong's built environment can respond to climate change and leverage green finance to build a sustainable future, and emphasised the urgent need for the Framework to guide the industry towards achieving net zero emissions targets.

For more details of the "Zero-Carbon-Ready Building Certification Scheme", please refer to https://zcrbc.hkgbc.org.hk/

To download the Third Edition of the "HKGBC Climate Change Framework For Built Environment", please refer to:

https://general.hkgbc.org.hk/guidebook/ClimateChangeFramework.html

About the Hong Kong Green Building Council (HKGBC)

The Hong Kong Green Building Council (HKGBC) is a non-profit, member-led organisation established in 2009 and has become a public body under the Prevention of Bribery Ordinance since 2016. The HKGBC strives to promote the standard and development of sustainable buildings in Hong Kong. The HKGBC also aims to raise green building awareness by engaging the government, the industry and the public, and to develop practical solutions for Hong Kong's unique, subtropical built environment of high-rise, high density urban area, leading Hong Kong to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and to become a world's exemplar of green building development. The Founding Members of the HKGBC include the Construction Industry Council (CIC), the Business Environment Council (BEC), the BEAM Society Limited (BSL) and the Professional Green Building Council (PGBC).

To learn more about the HKGBC, please visit www.hkgbc.org.hk.

SOURCE Hong Kong Green Building Council