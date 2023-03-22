The Inaugural Web 3 Investment Summit was Successfully Held

Set to Deepen Exchange Among Governors and Leaders from the Financial and Web 3 Industry

HONG KONG, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Web3 Investment Summit 2023 , organized by digital asset wealth tech platform Aspen Digital - a subsidiary of Everest Ventures Group (EVG) , concluded successfully on March 20, 2023 at the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong.

The Summit invited Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Mr Christopher Hui, as the guest of honor, while Head of Fintech at Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK), Mr King Leung, and Legislative Council member, Dr Hon Johnny Ng, shared their insights on the future of Web3 development in Hong Kong.

The inaugural Web 3 Investment Summit gathered over 1,000 entrepreneurs, investors, developers, industry leaders and media from the traditional finance and digital assets industries to promote Hong Kong's position as an international digital assets hub. The Summit was sponsored by InvestHK, Summer Capital, Emperor Wealth Management and FOMO Asia.

The Summit invited over 40 exceptional speakers, including industry leaders from J Rothschilds Capital Management, UBS, Emperor Group, CSOP, KPMG, Pacific Hawk Asset Management, Hashkey, Dapper Labs and Merkle Science.

Other partners of the Summit include the Family Office Association of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Chamber of Commerce, Qianhai, Galaxy Digital, Everest Ventures Group, TTB Partners and Token Bay Capital.

The Summit explored the development of emerging technology from the perspective of traditional investors to create a clearer blueprint for the development of Web3. Topics included the key to mass adoption, the institutionalization of digital assets, venture investing, and the future development of Web3.

"InvestHK is honoured to support the Web3 Investment Summit. The timing could not be better, as the new policies announced by the regulators have created such an ideal and favourable environment for the Web3 sector to thrive in Hong Kong. The fact that so many leaders across the sector are gathering in one place is also a testament to the city's potential in becoming an international Web3 hub. We are eager to welcoming more Web3 events in the upcoming month and encourage the wider community to join us in exploring a new era of Fintech," said King Leung, Head of Fintech at InvestHK.

"I am pleased that the government, business community, and industry professionals are all huge supporters of the Summit. The Summit creates a platform for industry leaders and representatives from all over the world conducting in-depth online and offline exchanges, providing different perspectives and insights on the development of Web3 in Hong Kong and the world," said Allen Ng, CEO of Everest Ventures Group.

"To drive awareness and mass adoption of Web3, we will provide more Web3-related opportunities for exchanges in the future and tighten cross-sectoral ties. Making the local market more in line with the latest trend and development. We will also explore how to strategize Hong Kong's future digital economy and digital assets development, so as to prepare for and embrace various challenges and opportunities," Ng added.

The first summit offered the opportunity for family offices and private wealth investors to directly interact with founders of leading digital asset companies, funds and products.

About Aspen Digital

Aspen's Digital is a full-service digital asset management platform backed by Everest Ventures Group, TTB Partners and RIT Capital Partners (formerly Rothschild Investment Trust). Aspen Digital operates across both digital assets and private markets, and offers a broad range of digital asset products and tailored services. On private equity investments, Aspen Digital helps secure allocations for clients across a number of landmark transactions, for example Asia's most high-profile digital asset unicorns, Animoca Brands and Dunamu (the parent company of the biggest South Korean digital asset exchange Upbit).

The company has launched, with its own trading & research team, automated digital asset strategies such as Market Neutral Arbitrage and DeFi strategies. In addition, Aspen Digital has launched a line of attractive fixed yield digital asset products and thematic smart beta digital asset products including Metaverse, DeFi, Blockchain, Smart Contract and Frontier trackers. The company's team of expert traders and researchers vets the best performing strategies and managers, as Aspen Digital becomes a key distribution partner for them. All of this is housed in a single end-to-end platform that includes trading, yield and strategy products, market intelligence and client portfolio management capabilities.

For more information, please visit https://www.aspendigital.co/

About Everest Ventures Group

Everest Ventures Group ("EVG") is a Web 3 focused venture studio with presence across five continents. Since 2018, it has incubated multiple technology infrastructures such as Kikitrade, Aspen Digital, Vibra Africa, LiveArtX, Cassava and BlockTempo to drive the mass adoption of digital assets. In addition, EVG is an early investor and advisor to 30+ blockchain projects globally,including renowned startups like Dapper Labs, Animoca Brands, Immutable, The Sandbox, Yuga Labs, Kraken, Lukka, Upbit and more.

For more information, please visit https://www.evg.co/

About Web 3 Investment Summit

Web 3 Investment Summit is a private wealth focused event bringing together family offices, asset managers, wealth managers and investors across the digital asset and traditional finance industries.

For more Information, please visit https://www.web3investmentsummit.com/

SOURCE Aspen Digital