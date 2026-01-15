"The Insiders Forum" by Travellive Media Group: Trends Shaping Tourism Strategy

HANOI, Vietnam, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Vietnam's tourism sector enters a post-pandemic restructuring phase, trends with the potential to generate long-term value are increasingly taking centre stage in the industry's development strategies. Against this backdrop, The Insiders Forum - a deep-dive seminar series within the HOTLIST Travellive Editor's Pick initiative organised by Travellive Media Group has been established as a professional dialogue platform to examine new growth drivers shaping Vietnam's tourism industry within a broader regional context.

Within the 2025 theme "The Journey from Seed to Harvest", The Insiders Forum highlights the principles of sustainable development, long-term vision, and values cultivated over time, reflecting priorities that are shaping the future of tourism.

The Insiders Forum Hanoi held on 7 January at Sheraton Hanoi West, attracted more than 300 participants including industry experts, business leaders, and senior representatives from across the tourism and hospitality sectors. The event featured prominent speakers such as Ms. Hildegard Anzenberger (General Manager, Capella Hanoi), Mr. Mario Mendis (General Manager, Fusion Resort & Villas Da Nang), Dr. Nguyen Ngoc Huy (Climate Change Research Expert) and other speakers. The presence of professional speakers with strong practical expertise and strategic perspectives underscored the forum's professional credibility and the depth of its industry dialogue.

Discussions at The Insiders Forum Hanoi reflected the strong recovery momentum of Vietnam's tourism sector, which is laying the groundwork for significant structural shifts. Tourism revenue in 2025 is estimated to exceed VND 1 quadrillion, representing an increase of approximately 19% compared to 2024 and marking the highest annual revenue level recorded to date.

The forum focused on high value-added segments, including luxury tourism, wellness and medical tourism, aviation connectivity, as well as the role of local identity and cultural heritage in shaping destination experiences. Panel discussions emphasised that Vietnam's competitive advantage does not lie in low costs or mass-scale offerings, but rather in its ability to integrate natural landscapes, culture, service quality, and personalised experiences into differentiated tourism products.

Organised in both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, The Insiders Forum goes beyond trend updates to position itself as a strategic dialogue platform, connecting industry professionals and fostering a more in-depth, sustainable approach to tourism development.

Following the Hanoi event, The Insiders Forum Ho Chi Minh City will take place on 19 January at JW Marriott Hotel & Suites Saigon. The forum will explore key factors shaping the industry's next development phase, with in-depth discussions on destination marketing, MICE and the practical challenges of translating market potential into sustainable competitive advantages for Vietnam amid intensifying regional competition.

Through this seminar series, Travellive Media Group continues to affirm its role as a specialised industry media platform, one that not only reflects market developments, but also actively contributes to shaping industry thinking, standards, and long-term development pathways for Vietnam's tourism sector.

SOURCE Travellive Media Group