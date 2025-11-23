The Instillery Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Managed Service and Security provider The Instillery has achieved ISO 27001 certification with the scope including managed security and IT support services.

The certification was a key focus of the integration work, post the announced merger with leading Australian Managed Services Provider Virtual IT Group; ensuring that at a group level, security tools, processes, and policies are aligned and independently verified to meet international standards.

Michael Russell, Chief Executive Officer, The Instillery Group

"With Virtual IT Group, we committed to enhancing our capabilities without losing the local approach our clients trust," said Michael Russell, CEO of The Instillery. "Achieving ISO 27001 certification demonstrates we're delivering exactly that."

The certification enables clients to streamline supplier due diligence processes, with The Instillery's security maturity now independently verified to the same international standard as Virtual IT Group. The certification covers The Instillery's service portfolio across cloud infrastructure, modern workplace solutions, networking, and cybersecurity services delivered through the Security Intelligence division.

"Third-party, and even fourth-party risk management, is becoming increasingly important for our customers. It is important that not only do we have robust processes and controls around our internal operations, but that we are also managing our supply chain appropriately," Russell added. "Our clients now benefit from a trans-Tasman platform where both organisations operate to the same independently verified security standards."

The ISO 27001 certification can be verified here .

About The Instillery

The Instillery, part of Virtual IT Group, is an award-winning technology company, headquartered in Aotearoa. We deliver top-shelf, refined technology so potent, it's future-proofed. We are here for the next generation of entrepreneurs, visionaries, and idealists. To breed a culture of empowerment over dependency that elevates technology, people, and processes. Our purpose is to support those with the spirit to dominate with digital by pouring capability in the bloodstream of businesses.

