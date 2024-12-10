The International Innovation Awards 2024 Honors Dhanarak Asset Development Co., Ltd.'s GovComplex Application

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The GovComplex Application, developed by Dhanarak Asset Development (DAD), has been recognized under the Service and Solution category at the International Innovation Awards 2024, organized by leading regional NGO, Enterprise Asia.

The GovComplex Application was adopted by the Government Complex Bangkok to modernize public sector services. This app addresses common challenges faced by Thai citizens when interacting with government agencies. By enhancing communication, streamlining processes, and providing real-time service access, this app aligns with Thailand's national digital transformation goals under the Thailand 4.0 Initiative, making government services more efficient and user-friendly.

The application features real-time updates, appointment scheduling, and service status tracking, empowering citizens to access essential government services more conveniently. These capabilities not only enhance transparency but also reduce wait times, minimize physical interactions, and optimize overall service delivery.

In line with DAD's commitment to sustainable development, the app incorporates innovative features like solar energy monitoring and digital service features, such as online maintenance requests. These enhancements support sustainable resource management, reduce physical paperwork, and support energy conservation goals, enhancing the Complex's overall operational efficiency. GovComplex Application's intuitive interface also simplifies navigation of the Complex's services and amenities, fostering a connected, accessible, and efficient public service environment.

The GovComplex Application represents a milestone in digital public service delivery and community engagement, supporting Thailand's transition toward a digital economy. Through this initiative, Dhanarak Asset Development demonstrates its commitment to enhancing public service accessibility and efficiency, meeting citizens' evolving needs with transparency, convenience, and sustainability.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine toward sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit https://www.enterpriseasia.org/ for more information.

About the International Innovation Awards

The International Innovation Awards (IIA) is an annual recognition program that recognizes outstanding innovations, and in the process, encourages organizations to continue investing in innovations. For more information, visit www.innovationaward.org .

