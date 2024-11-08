The largest single grid type energy storage project in China is connected to the grid and put into operation

AKSU, China, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 8, the country's largest single grid-type energy storage project, the Xinhua Wusi 500,000 kW/2 million kWh grid-type energy storage project, which is the first 250,000 kW/1 million kWh lithium iron phosphate battery energy storage project to be connected to the grid and put into operation, at the same time, the project is also the country's largest hybrid energy storage project featuring all-vanadium flow and lithium iron phosphate batteries, and it is also China's largest all-vanadium liquid flow grid energy storage project.

According to reports, the total investment of the project is 4.1 billion yuan, the use of two kinds of energy storage batteries, including lithium iron phosphate batteries, energy storage time of 4 hours, the station can store 2 million KWH of electricity once charging, can meet the electricity demand of about 300,000 households for 1 day.

Compared with the same thermal power generation capacity, Xinhua Wushi energy storage project can save 150,000 tons of standard coal and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 390,000 tons per year.

With the help and guidance of Aksu Regional Development and Reform Commission, the State Grid Aksu Power Supply Company successfully promoted the grid-connected service work of the project, actively practiced the principle of "three early actions, pass forward", "should and do" and "can and early", and flexibly organized personnel to carry out acceptance work on the site several times according to the project construction progress, and timely assisted elimination and rectification of problems found. Ensuring the project is connected to the grid smoothly.

Up to now, the total installed capacity of Aksu power grid is 9,066 MW, of which 6,388 MW of clean energy is installed, accounting for 70.46% of the total installed capacity, and has walked out of a green, low-carbon and high-quality development path.

