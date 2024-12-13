The load of Aksu power grid hits a record high, reaching 4.07 million kilowatts

AKSU, China, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the Aksu area has experienced continuous cooling weather, causing the electricity load to continue to rise. At 20:20 on December 12, the unified load of the Aksu power grid reached 4.07 million kilowatts, an increase of 5.47% year-on-year, breaking through the 4 million kilowatt mark for the first time, hitting an all-time high, becoming the third region in Xinjiang to achieve this milestone.

In the face of this challenge, the Aksu power grid runs smoothly and the power supply is reliable and orderly. State Grid Aksu Power Supply Company actively responded, strengthened overall planning and scheduling, optimized the operation mode of the power grid, and ensured the safe and reliable operation of the power grid. At the same time, the company has also established a power supply guarantee mechanism, formulated a detailed work plan, and set up a number of special classes for power supply guarantee work to make every effort to do a good job in power supply.

In terms of power grid construction, the State Grid Aksu Power Supply Company has put into operation a number of key projects to build new transmission lines and substations, which further optimizes the network frame structure and solves the problem of insufficient local power supply capacity. In addition, the company has also strengthened the operation and maintenance of transmission and substation equipment, and carried out inspection of important transmission lines and dense channels in various ways to ensure the safe and stable operation of the equipment.

In the future, the State Grid Aksu Power Supply Company will continue to strengthen the construction, operation and maintenance management of the power grid, improve the power supply capacity and service level, and provide a stronger power guarantee for the economic and social development of the Aksu region. At the same time, the company will continue to strengthen the publicity of energy conservation, guide users to save electricity, and jointly create a green, low-carbon and environmentally friendly life.

SOURCE State grid Aksu power supply company