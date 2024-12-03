The load of the Kashgar power grid has reached a new high, and the State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company has actively responded to ensure stable power supply.

KASHGAR, China, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 1, the Kashgar power grid load reached a historic 2.793 million kilowatts, not only breaking the historical record of grid load in Kashgar, but also surpassing the maximum load of 2.753 million kilowatts in the same period last year, marking the continued strong demand for electricity in the Kashgar region.

As temperatures continue to drop in winter, the load of electric heating and air conditioning in Kashgar has increased significantly. In recent years, the continuous advancement of coal to electricity projects has led more residents and enterprises to choose electricity as the main heating method, further promoting the rise of electricity load. At the same time, the Kashgar SAR has continued to optimize its business environment, major economic indicators have continued to improve, the reliance on electricity for industrial and commercial production activities has increased significantly, and the demand for electricity of enterprises has continued to grow rapidly.

Faced with the challenge of the continuous rising load of the power grid, the State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company has actively responded and deployed carefully to ensure the safe and stable operation of the power grid. The company has not only improved the linkage capacity and emergency response capacity in emergency situations, but also formulated specific solutions for grid overload equipment, and reduced the overload rate by optimizing load allocation. In addition, the company has strengthened equipment management and paid close attention to changes in grid trends to ensure the safe and reliable operation of the grid.

Next, the State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company will further consolidate its responsibilities and strengthen organizational leadership to ensure efficient coordination in extreme weather conditions to provide a stable and reliable power supply for residents and enterprises.

