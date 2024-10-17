The Longines Hong Kong International Horse Show is set to debut in February 2025, bringing world-class equestrian excellence to the region

The premiere event will feature an array of exhilarating competition, spectacular performances, and luxurious experiences at AsiaWorld-Expo

Tickets are now on sale on our Website

HONG KONG, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural edition of the Longines Hong Kong International Horse Show (LHKIHS), an elite, world class equestrian event, will take place from 14 to 16 February 2025 at AsiaWorld-Expo.

Set to become an annual event in Hong Kong, LHKIHS is organised by Clarion Events Asia Pte Ltd with HPower Group providing the Sports and Equestrian Management, the same team behind the prestigious London International Horse Show which has been running for over 50 years.

Mr Simon Brooks-Ward, CVO CBE TD Chairman and Chief Executive, the HPower Group; Mr Michael Lee, JP, President of The Longines Hong Kong International Horse Show Honorary Committee, Chairman of The Hong Kong Jockey Club and President of the Equestrian Federation of Hong Kong, China; Mr Richard Ireland, CEO, Clarion Events Asia; and Ms Irene Chan, MH, Chief Executive Officer, AsiaWorld-Expo Management Limited.

It is a joint effort to bring the world-class equestrian excellence to Hong Kong, Longines, the Title sponsor of LHKIHS, together with the Founding Partner – The Hong Kong Jockey Club, and partners Cathay Cargo and the Hong Kong Tourism Board, have shown their full support for LHKIHS, to create one of the most distinguished events on the equestrian calendar.

This 5-Star (most elite event in the equestrian calendar) International Show Jumping event will be a celebration for all, featuring competition from outstanding international horses and riders, thrilling equestrian displays, national showjumping and dressage displays, and a programme of lifestyle entertainment.

A three-day showcase of equestrian excellence

The London International Horse Show has a long history. It first show took place in the Olympia halls in 1907. The London International Horse Show in its present format, was founded by Raymond Brooks-Ward in 1972 and has run annually in December for nearly 50 years. With this experience, the show will now take place in Hong Kong with the aim to entertain, astound, educate and excite.

Five arena performances will span the three-day event in February 2025. Each performance will feature a 5-star international show jumping class, two equestrian displays, and two additional show jumping classes or dressage displays. Thirty international 5-Star show jumpers have been invited to compete for the total prize money of approximately HK$6.5 million in the show jumping classes. Each athlete will bring two horses. In addition to the normal jumping competitions, 10 of the World's best "power jumpers" will be invited to take part in the Puissance (the human equivalent is the high jump) and other power competitions, which will result in a total of 70 international horses being flown in to participate in the event.

In addition to the traditional show jumping and dressage classes, attendees will be treated to The Shetland Pony Grand National (SPGN). Shetlands are small ponies and they compete like racehorses over small brush fences. They will be joined by a performance from the Spanish equestrian artist, Santi Serra, with his four Arabian horses.

Presiding as President of The Longines Hong Kong International Horse Show Honorary Committee, Michael Lee, Chairman of The Hong Kong Jockey Club and President of the Equestrian Federation of Hong Kong, China, commented, "The Hong Kong Jockey Club is a long-standing supporter of equestrian sport in the city, both through its public riding schools and through the HKJC Equestrian Team. As we celebrate the Club's 140th anniversary, we are excited that Hong Kong audiences will be able to watch such a world-class equestrian spectacle. Through it, we hope to increase local interest in equestrianism and foster a stronger equestrian community in Hong Kong and beyond."

Richard Ireland, CEO of Clarion Events said, "We are delighted to be creating this new Show for Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area. Building on the success of the London International Horse Show, I am convinced that we can create a long standing and highly successful event for the region, bringing the best experience to the audiences."

Dane Cheng, Executive Director of Hong Kong Tourism Board said, "The Longines Hong Kong International Horse Show stands among the world's most prestigious equestrian events. Making its debut outside of London, this grand spectacle has chosen Hong Kong as its first host city in Asia, reaffirming our unique position as the 'Events Capital of Asia'. Moreover, over its three-day run, the event is expected to draw tens of thousands of visitors and locals alike, providing a boost to Hong Kong's tourism industry and benefitting the mega events economy benefits."

Immersive lifestyle shopping and entertainment

Alongside the competitions, the event will provide a mix of exhilarating entertainment and fine dining options. The Luxury Lifestyle Shopping Village will feature more than 100 shops, offering a range of products including fashion, food and beverage, homeware, and equestrian goods. Furthermore, gastronomy enthusiasts can be immersed in the Chefs Kitchen, where chefs will demonstrate their culinary skills; and parents can take their children to Kids Zone where they can experience hobby horse riding and try their hand at equestrian art.

The Hong Kong Jockey Club Live Zone will display a rolling programme of activities throughout the day, including rider interviews, advice and insights into riding in Hong Kong and entertainment. Visitors can also view the Warm Up Ring where they will see all the riders gently exercising their horses before they take them through to the main performance arena to compete.

Book now: An unforgettable three-day extravaganza awaits

Tickets are now available at LHKIHS, starting at HKD560 for a Grandstand Pass that includes access to the competition arena and Luxury Lifestyle Shopping Village. VIP tables are also available, offering first-class views of all the sporting action and top-end hospitality experience.

Show Dates and Time

14 February (Friday) 6:20pm – 10:25pm 15 February (Saturday) 1:00pm – 10:30pm 16 February (Sunday) 1:00pm – 10:30pm

Box Office

Date and Time Gold Adult Gold Concession Silver Adult Silver Concession 14 February 6:20pm – 10:25pm HKD1,000 HKD800 HKD700 HKD560 15 February 1:00pm – 6:20pm HKD1,199 HKD999 HKD959 HKD749 15 February 6:50pm – 10:30pm HKD1,199 HKD999 HKD959 HKD749 16 February 1:00pm – 6:20pm HKD1,199 HKD999 HKD959 HKD749 16 February 6:50pm – 10:30pm HKD1,199 HKD999 HKD959 HKD749

About The Longines Hong Kong International Horse Show

The Longines Hong Kong International Horse Show (LHKIHS) is owned by Clarion Events Asia Pte Ltd, with HPower Group providing the Sports and Equestrian Management. LHKIHS will take place at the Asia World Expo, Hong Kong, from 14 – 16 February 2025.

The event will provide a platform for the growing interest in equestrianism in Hong Kong and the region, alongside an entertaining cultural experience for non-equestrian fans. Over 25,000 attendees from Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area (GBA) are expected at the event, which will feature some of the world's best show jumpers to thrill the audience over the three days of competition.

As well as first-class sporting action, the LHKIHS will feature lifestyle, education, and entertainment elements and an unforgettable shopping and culinary experience in the Lifestyle Village.

For more information, please visit www.hongkonghorseshow.com.

Social Media Channels

For media enquiries, please contact:

Crystal Tang

Marketing Director

[email protected]

SOURCE The Longines Hong Kong Horse Show