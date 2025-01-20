The Lux Collective Unveils Visionary Global Expansion Plans for 2025 and Beyond

LUX* announces new openings in Africa, Southeast Asia and the Middle East, whilst SALT prepares for its debut in China this year

PORT LOUIS, Mauritius, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning Mauritian-born global luxury hotel operator The Lux Collective has announced its expansion plans for 2025 and beyond, with new openings in the pipeline for China, Africa, the Middle East and Southeast Asia. The Group's brand of boutique and purpose-led properties SALT will debut outside of Mauritius with two openings in China, whilst The Lux Collective's flagship luxury brand LUX* will launch in the Middle East and Southeast Asia, as well as growing its presence in Africa with a futuristic, opulent safari-camp in Botswana. At the helm of this highly anticipated next chapter is The Lux Collective's new Chief Executive Officer Olivier Chavy, who is paving the Group's strategic presence in burgeoning travel destinations across the globe, and cementing its position as a trailblazing industry disruptor.

Photos (From top left clockwise): LUX* Xinii Mababe in Botswana, LUXNAM* Phu Quoc in Vietnam, LUX* Al Jabal in Sharjah, UAE and LUX* Al Bridi in Sharjah, UAE The Lux Collective

SALT brand expands outside of Mauritius for the first time

In Q2 2025, The Lux Collective will debut SALT of Anji in China, providing a gateway into the lush natural beauty of Anji County, a tranquil region known for its prized white tea and bamboo forests. Launched in 2018, SALT offers a humanistic approach to hospitality - connecting modern explorers to meaningful travel experiences, sustainability and local communities. As travellers increasingly seek emerging destinations to reconnect with nature and escape the crowds, Anji offers beautiful landscapes and preserved culture, just a 2.5-hour drive from Shanghai. Designed by renowned South African architect Peter Rich, SALT of Anji is inspired by Catalan architect Gaudí's imaginative use of natural stone and elements to create showstopping structures. The sustainability-focused resort features 108 guestrooms and villas, with contemporary interior design to complement the building's stone aesthetic. It has a scenic outdoor pool, themed restaurants and an elegant SALT Equilibrium spa centre.

Continuing SALT's journey in China, SALT of Mount Siguniang will launch in 2027, located in a Tibetan village in the Sichuan province on the doorstep of UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site, Mount Siguniang National Park. The first international property to open in this protected area of natural beauty, the resort will grant unparalleled access to magnificent peaks and emerald forests, being part of Sichuan Giant Panda Sanctuaries.

LUX* expands its presence with the first hotel management agreement in Southern Africa - LUX* Xinii Mababe, Botswana

Growing the LUX* footprints, the Group ventures further into new destinations in the Africa continent, following the successful opening of LUX* Marijani Zanzibar in Tanzania in July 2023. The Lux Collective and Diamond Power Pty Ltd have officially inked a hotel management agreement to operate and manage a new project - LUX* Xinii Mababe in Botswana.

An exclusive destination into the untamed natural surroundings of Mababe, LUX* Xinii Mababe is home to diverse wildlife, including large herds of buffalo, zebras, elephants and giraffes, as well as lions and leopards. Inspired by Botswana's cultural heritage, the resort's minimalistic architecture will be sustainably designed. All 26 lodges each features a centrepiece emulating striking African trees, rooting each lodge to the land. The symbolic roof structures honour the Okavango Delta's indigenous Hambukushu tribes, also known as rainmakers of Okavango. Their distinctive funnel shape mirrors that of Hambukushu fishing baskets, while the conical design of each roof uses local materials and age-old conservation methods to harvest rainwater.

Lyndon Jones, Founder of Diamond Power Pty Ltd and Owner of Xinii River Camp project in Botswana, remarks, "Recognised for its excellence and innovation in the global hospitality industry, our like-minded collaboration with The Lux Collective aims to make LUX* Xinii Mababe an unrivalled destination for opulent safari and wellness experiences, with thoughtful architecture and design inspired by the rich cultural heritage of Botswana and the Okavango. Our shared goal is to create a truly immersive and luxury wildlife experience through unique accommodation, culinary and wellness offerings for future guests whilst respecting the surrounding natural environment."

This successful collaboration has been facilitated by International Tourism Investment Corporation Ltd (ITIC), London-based global advisory boutique firm, which serves as the Transaction and Financial Advisor for this project.

LUX* debuts in the Middle East and grows presence in Asia

Flagship luxury brand LUX* will launch in the Middle East for the first time in Q4 2025 with LUX* Al Bridi and LUX* Al Jabal in Sharjah, UAE. Recognised as the 'Culture Capital of the Arab World' by UNESCO for its culture, art and history, Sharjah boasts an array of museums, mosques and cultural sites; including the Al Madam ghost town, enveloped by desert. A modern 45-key boutique-style resort overlooking the Gulf of Oman with jagged mountains, LUX* Al Jabal will offer exclusive access to a private beach, world-class dining options, a restorative LUX* ME Spa and opportunities for cultural immersion. Located in the wilderness, LUX* Al Bridi will open as a contemporary sanctuary of 35 luxurious safari-style tented retreats, created to resemble sand dunes, blending seamlessly into the surrounding landscape. On its doorstep is a wealth of experiences including dining in the wild, dune surfing, and four-wheel drive excursions to stargazing under the Arabian sky.

In Asia, LUX* brand will also debut in Vietnam with the country's and the region's first overwater resort - LUXNAM* Phu Quoc in Q2 2026, a private paradise in the Kien Giang Biosphere Reserve, tucked between dense jungle and idyllic beaches on the northern tip of Phu Quoc island. Inspired by the Maldives' iconic overwater resorts and overseeing panoramic seaviews, the 116 villa-only modernistic resort includes 99 overwater villas and 17 landed residences. The resort's design with its LUX* ME Spa and specialty restaurants will reflect the best of island living, highlighting locally-crafted and traditional materials with a minimalist touch.

In Q3 2026, luxury urban resort LUX* Guangzhou will launch in Huangpu District, Guangzhou City, providing an oasis of calm in this fast-paced metropolis. Located in two skyscrapers comprising the luxurious resort and residences, LUX* Guangzhou boasts unobstructed views of the city, a variety of dining destinations and a sensory LUX* ME Spa.

"As the CEO of The Lux Collective, I am delighted to lead the Group on another exciting phase of global expansion and strategic growth. The Lux Collective is a dynamic and pioneering home-grown Mauritian brand which puts people, exceptional service and extraordinary experiences first. The latest projects for LUX* and SALT will provide gateways to fascinating and emerging travel destinations such as Anji, Mababe, Phu Quoc and Sharjah, enabling travellers to delve authentically into the unique identity of each region.

We are thrilled to announce LUX* brand's first opening in Botswana and look forward to putting LUX* Xinii Mababe on the map as an ultra-luxury safari and wellness destination. Designed with sustainability in mind and expected to open in Q1 2027, this futuristic project will draw in travellers from all over the world to this alluring location. We believe luxury and environmental stewardship must coexist for every resort we open and focus is on creating positive impact while delivering luxurious hospitality and meaningful experiences with a sense of place," comments Olivier Chavy, Chief Executive Officer of The Lux Collective.

The Lux Collective's global openings in 2025 and beyond mark a new exciting chapter in the luxury hospitality space, building upon its renowned brands' goals to provide the modern travellers with authentic experiences in awe-inspiring destinations.

For hi-res photos, please click here.

SOURCE The Lux Collective