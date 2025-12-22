THE LUXURY COLLECTION DEBUTS IN TAIWAN WITH THE OPENING OF THE AMNIS, A LUXURY COLLECTION HOTEL, KAOHSIUNG

The highly anticipated opening introduces a fresh expression of The Luxury Collection's signature destination storytelling, inviting guests to embark on a journey of discovery in the heart of southern Taiwan.

SHANGHAI, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Luxury Collection, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, today announced the opening of THE AMNIS, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Kaohsiung, marking the brand's debut in Taiwan. As the Destination Authority, The Luxury Collection curates transformative experiences that celebrate the unique character and heritage of each locale. Situated in the city's dynamic Asia New Bay Area, the hotel invites global explorers to discover Kaohsiung through a contemporary experience inspired by the city's relationship with water, culture, and art.

"Kaohsiung's blend of natural scenery, cultural vibrancy, and creative energy aligns beautifully with the spirit of The Luxury Collection," said Ivory Chia, General Manager of THE AMNIS, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Kaohsiung. "THE AMNIS, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Kaohsiung brings a refreshing new perspective to southern Taiwan with its thoughtful design, art-forward experiences, and intuitive service that celebrates the essence of Kaohsiung and invites guests to create cherished moments that will become treasured memories."

Steps away from the Kaohsiung Music Center, Exhibition Center, Main Public Library, and ALIEN Art Centre, THE AMNIS, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Kaohsiung offers seamless access to the city's cultural and waterfront attractions. The hotel is conveniently connected to Kaohsiung Station, Sanduo Shopping District MRT Station, and Kaohsiung International Airport, making it ideal for both leisure and business travelers discovering Taiwan's southern gateway.

THE AMNIS, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Kaohsiung features 147 elegantly appointed, spacious guest rooms, each thoughtfully designed to evoke the tranquility of the city's surrounding mountains and harbor. Beginning at approximately 60 square meters, rooms feature North American timber finishes, Angora Grey marble, and floor-to-ceiling windows that frame the harbor's natural light. Guest rooms offer a residential sense of privacy with only six to ten rooms per floor, complemented by five-layer soundproofing, Swedish Bolon carpets, Italian handcrafted FALOMO beds, and BOSE audio systems. Bathrooms feature Villeroy & Boch basins and GROHE fixtures, creating a serene retreat inspired by the restorative qualities of water – an authentic reflection of the destination's spirit. The property's extensive wellness facilities include a semi-outdoor pool, sauna, steam room, and a fully equipped Technogym fitness center.

Dining at THE AMNIS, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Kaohsiung reflects the region's warm hospitality and cultural influences. Upon arrival, guests are welcomed with longan blossom honey tea, a signature gesture celebrating southern Taiwan's flavors. The hotel also introduces the first international outpost of Japan's renowned UKAI Group, with Ukai-tei Kaohsiung presenting teppanyaki, Western cuisine, and kaiseki crafted by a dedicated culinary team from Japan. Designed by architect Hashimoto Yukio, the restaurant's shimmering glass mosaics and refined aesthetics reflect the Japanese concept of yūgen, revealing the beauty of simplicity through subtle, unspoken details. The hotel also features Dassai Bar, showcasing the full collection of Junmai Daiginjo, the finest grade of sake, sourced from Yamaguchi Prefecture and New York. On the upper levels, In-Jade Lounge transitions throughout the day – from a serene venue for breakfast and afternoon tea to an evening bar with a curated gin selection.

A hallmark of The Luxury Collection, Destination Discoveries at THE AMNIS, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Kaohsiung invite guests to embark on scheduled guided journeys to ALIEN Art Centre, offering a richer, more immersive encounter with Kaohsiung's vibrant artistic and cultural landscape. As the only hotel in Taiwan with an art initiative curated in partnership with this independent institution, THE AMNIS, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Kaohsiung provides rare access to one of the city's most influential creative landmarks. Originally built in 1967 as a dormitory and transformed in 2018 into a contemporary art museum, the center now stands as a beacon of artistic expression at the foot of Shoushan – enriching each guest's stay with a thoughtful dialogue between history, creativity, and place.

Within the hotel, a thoughtfully curated collection of artwork – including select pieces by the hotel's founder – invites guests to experience quiet moments of reflection and forge personal connections with art. Beyond its walls, a series of thematic hotel experiences further guide guests into Kaohsiung's sensory and cultural narratives. The brand's signature daily Epicurean Moments introduce the guests to the subtle rhythms of local life, weaving refined rituals throughout each day. Every day features a different locally inspired delicacy such as traditional white sugar mochi, sailfish balls, or ginger tomato – deepening travelers' connection to the distinctive flavors and character of Kaohsiung. Guests may also embark on Whispers of Water, the hotel's featured weekly Epicurean Moment – a guided journey that explores the interplay of water, sound, and light, inspired by the hotel's design philosophy. Alternatively, guests can experience Seeking Light, Embracing the Sea, a scenic ferry excursion that reveals the harmonious relationship between Kaohsiung's sea, harbor, and mountain landscapes.

Whether through art, nature, or narrative, every discovery at THE AMNIS, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Kaohsiung is designed to immerse guests in the spirit of southern Taiwan and offer a deeper understanding of the destination's rhythm and beauty.

The Luxury Collection® is comprised of world-renowned hotels and resorts offering unique, authentic experiences that evoke lasting, treasured memories. For the global explorer, The Luxury Collection offers a gateway to the world's most exciting and desirable destinations. Each hotel and resort are a unique and cherished expression of its location; a portal to the destination's charms and treasures. Originated in 1906 under the CIGA® brand as a collection of Europe's most celebrated and iconic properties, today The Luxury Collection brand is a glittering ensemble of 130 of the world's finest hotels and resorts in over 40 countries and territories. All of these hotels, many of them centuries old, are internationally recognized as being among the world's finest. For more information and new openings, visit theluxurycollection.com or follow Instagram and Facebook. The Luxury Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

THE AMNIS, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Kaohsiung

THE AMNIS, the first Luxury Collection® hotel in Taiwan, is the culmination of fourteen years of visionary development and meticulous care by YUIMOM Group. Inspired by the eternal element of water, the hotel emerges as a tranquil sanctuary where architectural elegance, artistic expression, and holistic wellness converge in seamless harmony. Its name, AMNIS—Latin for "stream"—evokes the continuous flow of life and the promise of renewal, while its Chinese name, 然一, reflects the timeless philosophy of harmony between heaven, earth, and humanity, honouring the rhythms of nature while pursuing the highest standards of excellence. Uniquely in Taiwan, THE AMNIS' art initiative is curated by the independent ALIEN Art Centre, presenting a refined dialogue between contemporary art and daily life. Every space awakens the senses, inviting guests to uncover inspiration and experience a personal journey of discovery throughout their stay.

YUIMOM GROUP

With its roots in Taiwan and a foundation dating back to 1997, YUIMOM Group has built its vision on a steadfast belief in the power of art. Spanning architecture, art, hospitality, and dining, the group has nurtured 15 distinctive brands, each reflecting its dedication to artisanal excellence, creativity, and thoughtful design. Guided by the principle, "Art as Foundation, Life as Truth," YUIMOM begins with 'craftsmanship art' to transform architecture into a narrative that harmonises intellect with emotion. Through 'artful living', the group creates hospitality experiences that are both meticulously detailed and intuitively warm; through 'culinary art', it bridges memory, emotion, and the restorative pleasures of taste; and through 'heartful art', it awakens an awareness of life's beauty and inspires reflection. Together, these expressions intertwine to define YUIMOM's singular ethos—an elegant synthesis of cultural depth and visionary perspective.

