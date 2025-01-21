THE MARKETING SOCIETY ANNOUNCES NEW LEADERSHIP FOR SINGAPORE HUB

SINGAPORE, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marketing Society proudly announces key leadership updates within its Singapore hub as the organisation continues to strengthen its commitment to empower marketers to thrive and lead, raising marketing's positive impact across the Asia-Pacific region.

Top left to right: Gita De Beer, Global Director of Strategic Initiatives at Heineken; Amrita Randhawa, CEO, Singapore & Southeast Asia, Publicis Groupe; Cindy Tan, Managing Director, Global Clients APAC, Meta; Lex Bradshaw-Zanger, Chief Marketing & Digital Officer SAPMENA, L'Oréal Groupe. Middle left to right: Severine Vauleon, Global Brand Vice President, Unilever (Lux); Siew Ting Foo, Transformational Growth Leader and Author (ex HP/Diageo/Mars/Unilever); Sohil Tiwari, Chief Financial Officer APAC, ex Mastercard; Erica Kerner, MD, Global Head of Sponsorship & Events, Standard Chartered Bank. Bottom left to right: Lynette Pang, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, National Arts Council; Matthias Blume, VP of Marketing ASEAN and South Pacific, The Coca-Cola Company; Xiaowei Liu, Asia Director, World Energy Council. Individual images available upon request.

Gita De Beer, Global Director of Strategic Initiatives at Heineken, takes on the role of its new Chair in Singapore alongside six new board members. This significant step in the Society's growth in Asia brings together senior leaders from world-class brands, united in their mission to drive marketing excellence across the region. Gita brings over 18 years of experience with iconic brands such as Unilever, Coca-Cola, and Diageo. Having previously served as a board member, she now takes the helm of the Singapore Hub. As the new Chair of The Marketing Society Singapore, Gita is deeply committed to elevating the work of Asian marketers onto the global stage while fostering their personal growth. Her vision is to empower marketers in Singapore and the region to lead with confidence, realise their ambitions and amplify Asia's unique strengths worldwide.

Speaking on her new appointment as Singapore Chair, De Beer said: "At The Marketing Society Singapore, you, our Members, are the reason we exist. We are dedicated to empowering marketers at every stage of their careers to thrive, connect, and lead with confidence. I am incredibly proud to introduce our exceptional new board of senior leaders—trailblazers behind some of the world's most iconic brands. These aren't just industry leaders, they're changemakers whose experience spans building brands from within, navigating growth, and leading through transformation. Together, as a board, we are committed to supporting you in unlocking your full potential as we navigate the exciting challenges and opportunities ahead. Let's connect, grow, and lead together."

In addition to this leadership change, The Marketing Society is delighted to welcome six newly appointed board members:

Amrita Randhawa , CEO, Singapore & Southeast Asia , Publicis Groupe

, CEO, & , Publicis Groupe Cindy Tan , Managing Director, Global Clients APAC, Meta

, Managing Director, Global Clients APAC, Meta Lex Bradshaw-Zanger , Chief Marketing & Digital Officer SAPMENA, L'Oréal Groupe

, Chief Marketing & Digital Officer SAPMENA, L'Oréal Groupe Severine Vauleon , Global Brand Vice President, Unilever (Lux)

, Global Brand Vice President, Unilever (Lux) Siew Ting Foo , Transformational Growth Leader and Author (ex HP/Diageo/Mars/Unilever)

, Transformational Growth Leader and Author (ex HP/Diageo/Mars/Unilever) Sohil Tiwari , Chief Financial Officer APAC, ex Mastercard

These leaders bring unparalleled expertise and a shared commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and excellence and they join existing board members; Erica Kerner, MD, Global Head of Brand Partnerships, Sponsorships & Events, Standard Chartered, Lynette Pang, Deputy CEO, National Arts Council, Matthias Blume, VP & General Manager Alcoholic Ready to Drink Beverages ASEAN & South Pacific Coca-Cola, Xiaowei Liu, Director, Special Projects, Asia World Energy Council. Together, they will create new opportunities for marketers to thrive, ensuring that The Marketing Society continues to be a driving force for transformation and growth.

Sophie Devonshire, CEO of The Marketing Society, said, "Gita's dynamic leadership and the expertise of our new board members will help us continue to build our growth and success in Singapore. Their combined experience across global brands and markets is superb in helping support the best, most ambitious marketing leaders across Southeast Asia."

About The Marketing Society

www.marketingsociety.com

The Marketing Society is a leading global community of the world's smartest marketers raising the quality and importance of our profession and our impact on business, the economy and in society.

We strive to inspire, accelerate, and unite the marketing leaders of today and tomorrow to help them do well in their careers and do good in their organisations and society, championing marketing excellence and empowering brave leadership.

We work together to grow marketing's positive impact because we believe that brilliant marketers and brave leaders grow organisations and change the world. We connect the changemakers, those who want to make an impact and make a difference because we know that together, as a community, we achieve more than we do alone.

We were founded in 1959 as a not-for-profit membership organisation. Since then, we have grown to become a highly influential global community of marketing leaders with bases including England, Scotland, Hong Kong, Singapore, United Arab Emirates and New York.

Through the connections of our 2800+ membership community, a world-class programme of events, ground-breaking professional development programmes, prestigious award programmes, publications and insightful content, we help empower our members to lead success in their organisations and add value to customers and society, leading the conversation in businesses and the industry.

SOURCE The Marketing Society